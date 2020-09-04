Chartiers-Houston schedules opener
Chartiers-Houston had been looking for a season-opening football game ever since WPIAL announced its seven-week season back in late July.
The Bucs finally found an opponent and didn’t have to look outside the WPIAL.
Chartiers-Houston will host Yough in a nonconference game Friday. Yough was originally scheduled to play Elizabeth Forward that day, but the Warriors’ program was temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 concerns and couldn’t get in the required number of practices before playing Yough. That left the Cougars searching for a Sept. 11 opponent.
TCU-SMU postponed
TCU and SMU postponed their Sept. 11 football game as TCU announced Friday a cluster of Horned Frogs players and team support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
TCU did not identify who was infected with COVID-19 or how many players or staff are involved. Athletic director Jeremiah Donati said none currently faces serious health issues.
No makeup date for the game at TCU was immediately set.
Long shot wins Kentucky Oaks
Merely contending on the big stage wasn’t good enough for Shedaresthedevil, who went on to hammer her name into racing history.
The 15-1 long shot won the Kentucky Oaks in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1½-length victory Friday in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.