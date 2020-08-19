In the NFL
The NFL will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers and players on such issues as postponing, moving or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Troy Vincent, the league’s football operations chief, said Wednesday that the advisers, who will report to commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions. Vincent did not identify any members of the panel, saying he was awaiting their approval to do so.
Vincent also said the league will consider playoff games in
In college football
Army and Brigham Young have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the first game between the two independents slated for Sept. 19 at Michie Stadium as both schools piece together new schedules.
The second game in the series is scheduled for November 2032 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
The two schools have never met in football and both are scrambling to fill schedules that were pretty much wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Army lost games against Bucknell, Princeton, Oklahoma, UMass, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio, and Buffalo, while BYU lost eight games.
n Wake Forest all-conference wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-3, 215-pound redshirt junior made the Associated Press’ All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team last season after hauling in 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games.
