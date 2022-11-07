In baseball
Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options Monday, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.
DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next season, ending his contract with the New York Mets at $107 million for four years. The 34-year-old right-hander, a four-time All-Star, was limited to 15 starts last year and 11 this season because of injuries.
Correa left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the right to opt out after one season. The 28-year-old shortstop, a two-time All-Star, gives up $35.1 million salaries in each of the next two seasons after hitting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs.
Bogaerts, 30, agreed to a $120 million, six-year deal with Boston that gave the shortstop the right to terminate the contract after 2022. The four-time All-Star forfeits salaries of $20 million in each of the next three seasons after hitting .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs.
Rodón, a 29-year-old left-hander, left the Chicago White Sox after the 2021 season and agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants that gave him the right to opt out after one season and give up a $22.5 million salary for next year. An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, he was 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the Giants.
A total of 140 players have become free agents since the World Series ended and about 40 more are eligible.
- An estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade Monday.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros’ colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade, which started at noon and lasted for a couple of hours, packed sidewalks with people as Astros players riding floats and buses waved at cheering fans.
The parade took place without any serious incidents, except for the arrest of a 33-year-old man who was accused by Houston police of throwing a beer can at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who was riding in the back of a truck that was part of the parade. Police said the beer can hit the Republican senator from Texas in the chest and neck area but he did not require any medical attention. The man was arrested by police but his name was not immediately released. He is expected to face assault charges, police said.
Pitt-Duke time set
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Pitt’s Nov. 19 football game against Duke at Acrisure Stadium will kick off at noon and be televised by the ACC Network.
In the NFL
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half.
Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.
Cooper has been with the Panthers since 2020, while Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason.
In the NBA
Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 Monday night.
