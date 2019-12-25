In the NBA
Joel Embiid outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia’s first home Christmas game in 31 years, collecting 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the 3-point happy 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Wednesday.
Tobias Harris sank five 3s, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly’s season-high 21 3s (on 44 attempts) against a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.
Harris and Al Horford hit 3s over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.
Khris Middleton scored 31 points for Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo got flustered over a perceived missed call and was whistled for a technical in the fourth.
- Boston’s Jaylen Brown celebrated Christmas with something he had never enjoyed before: a road win at Toronto.
Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors 118-102 in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada.
Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Hou
- ston Rockets, 116-104.
ESPN reporter dies at 34
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34.
The sports network announced Aschoff died Tuesday after a brief illness.
“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”
Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011 as part of the SEC blog network, which covers the NCAA Southeastern Conference. During the past three seasons, Aschoff reported from college campuses across the U.S. for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN radio, ESPN reported. He was both a television and radio sideline reporter during games.
Mets sign Betances
The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.
The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract.
The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees.
He missed most of 2019 because of injuries. Betances’ season ended after just eight pitches. He tore an Achilles tendon in his first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training.
Betances was the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014-2018). The right-hander led all major league relievers in strikeouts in each year from 2014-2016.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.