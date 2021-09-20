Golf sectionals
A whopping 17 boys golfers advanced Monday at the Class 3A Section 7 event Monday at Lindenwood Golf Course.
Playing the red and blue courses, Peters Township led the way with six golfers who advanced to the WPIAL semifinals next Monday. South Fayette will send four, including senior Jaden Mizenko, who was the medalist at the sectional after shooting 73. Mizenko’s score was nine strokes better than the target score.
Canon-McMillan qualified three and Trinity one.
Advancing from Peters Township were freshman Ben Miller, who tied for second place with a 74, freshman Nick Haught (75), Austin Malley (77), freshman Colton Lusk (78), Nick Wetzel (78) and Kyle McClintock (79).
Moving on from South Fayette were Mizenko, James Cavrak (75), Timmy Eisnor (79) and Trent D’Alessandro (81). Canon-McMillan’s qualifiers were Anthony West (79), Ethan Weismantle (81) and George Collins (82).
Colton Deems shot 80 and was the lone qualifier from Trinity.
n Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti of Canonsburg shot the low score at the Class 3A Section 4 qualifier held at Murrysville Golf Course. Salvitti shot 70, which was nine strokes better than the target score.
n Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman and Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana shared medalist honors with 5-over 75 at the section qualifier held at Chippewa Golf Course to earn a berth into the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships to be held Sept. 30 at Allegheny Country Club.
Waynesburg qualified its entire lineup with Evan Davis (76), Braden Benke (78), Matt Ankrom (78), Mason Switalski (80), and Hudson Pincavitch (84) beating the target score of 84.
The Mikes also qualified five with Liam Lohr (78), Dustin Hastings (79), Rolin Burghy (80), and Nick Ricco (84).
Beth-Center’s Chase Malanosky (82) also secured a berth.
n Chartiers-Houston freshman Griffin Hanberry shot 4-over 74 and led nine qualifiers at the Class 2A Section 4 qualifier held at Fort Cherry Golf Club.
Hanberry was part of a 1-2 finish for Chartiers-Houston as his Bucs teammate Caleb Passieu was the runnerup, shooting 78.
McGuffey advanced Jacob Ross (83) and Kaleb Hancher (85), and Fort Cherry’s Sam Schuman moves on after shooting 81.
Girls soccer
Trinity had only two players put the ball in the net but the Hillers still overpowered Albert Gallatin 7-0 in Class 3A Section 2.
Alyssa Clutter led the way for Trinity (2-2, 2-3) by scoring four goals and Courtney Lowe had a hat trick with three goals.
n Belle Vernon scored three times in the final five minutes to rally for a 3-1 victory over host Ringgold in Class 3A Section 2.
Morgan Einodshofer got Belle Vernon going by scoring a goal that tied it at 1-1. Katrina Rhodes then played a big part in the Leopards’ win as she set up goals by Farrah Reader and Ava Scalise to move the Leopards to 3-2 in section and 5-3 overall.
Ringgold also is 3-2 in section, and 3-4 overall.
n Kayla Brose scored a pair of goals, Ava Capozzoli had a goal and two assists, and Chartiers-Houston blanked visiting Monessen 5-0 in Class A Section 2.
The Bucs improved to 3-1 in section and 6-1 overall. Ella Richey had one goal and one assist, Ashley Horvath tallied one goal and keeper Grace McAvoy stopped seven shots by Monessen (0-3, 0-5).
n Bethel Park was a 3-0 winner over visiting Canon-McMillan in Class 4A Section 2.
n Yough remained undefeated in Class 2A Section 3 with a 3-1 win at Waynesburg.
Ashlyn Basinger, off an assist from Bree Clutter, scored the only goal for the Raiders (1-2, 2-3). Yough improved to 2-0-1 in section and 6-0-1 overall.
n Undefeated Mars blanked South Fayette 4-0 in Class 3A Section 4.
In the majors
Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher.
Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.