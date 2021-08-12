Source: Jags trade LB to Steelers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither side had finalized the deal. Schobert confirmed the trade to ESPN, though, saying “great place to play behind that D-line.” Compensation details were not immediately disclosed.
The trade puts Schobert back in the AFC North, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career with Cleveland.
Jacksonville unloads Schobert’s hefty contract. The 27-year-old Schobert signed a five-year, $53.7 million contract that included $21.5 million guaranteed in March 2020. He will count $7.3 million against Pittsburgh’s salary cap in 2021.
Schobert had 141 tackles, three interceptions and 2 1/2 sacks in his lone season in Jacksonville.
In the NBA
The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday.
The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.
Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.
In eight playoff games, Green averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shot 55.6% from 3-point range in 24.7 minutes.
In college basketball
Seton Hall University has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former star basketball player Myles Powell over a knee injury Powell claims was misdiagnosed by team staff and led to his not being drafted by any NBA teams.
In his lawsuit filed last month that seeks unspecified damages, Powell claimed the failure of the South Orange, New Jersey-based school, coach Kevin Willard and staffer Tony Testa to correctly diagnose a knee injury led to physical and financial damage. Powell was Seton Hall’s third all-time leading scorer and was the Big East Conference player of the year in 2019-2020.
The suit alleged Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee. The suit further alleges the high-scoring guard was not told of the extent of his injury and the failure to treat it properly caused permanent damage.
Testa would inject “pain killer” medication into the knee to allow Powell to play, the suit alleged.