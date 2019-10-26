Men’s soccer
Washington & Jefferson scored four goals in a 15-minute span for a 4-1 victory at Geneva on Saturday evening.
The Presidents (5-0-1, 8-7-2) remain unbeaten in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play and have won five in a row.
Geneva struck first with a 17th-minute goal by Alex Yoder. The Golden Tornadoes held a one-goal advantage for just over 10 minutes before the Presidents’ offensive barrage began.
Michael Komaniak, Alvaro Viadas, Junior Mensah and Zach Bower scored the W&J goals.
Field hockey
Washington & Jefferson lost 4-0 to St. John Fisher in Empire 8 conference play on Saturday.
The Presidents fall to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in Empire 8 play while St. John Fisher remains unbeaten in E8 play.
Penguins activate 3
The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forwards Nick Bjugstad and Bryan Rust, and defenseman Zach Trotman, from injured reserve Saturday.
Trotman has been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
Bjugstad has missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury and was centering the third line prior to exiting the lineup. In 34 games since being acquired mid-season last year from the Florida Panthers, Bjugstad has 14 points.
Rust suffered a an upper-body injury while blocking a shot in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 28.
W&J wins PAC tennis
Second-seeded Washington & Jefferson earned a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Grove City on Saturday in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Championship tournament title match at Greensburg Racquet Club.
W&J senior Caitlin Shellhamer secured the match-deciding win, defeating Grove City freshman Logan Fuss 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.
Maya Krishnasamy picked up a hard fought 6-4, 6-3 victory at the No. 1 singles spot to give the Presidents a 4-2 edge. Krishnasamy was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The league title was W&J’s first. Grove City has a PAC-best 30 conference titles.
In the NHL
A hot goalie and a rejuvenated power play helped the Carolina Hurricanes break a three-game winless streak with a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots to record his second shutout in 12 days and the Hurricanes (7-3-1) went 2-for-2 on the power play as they returned home with a win following a four-game road swing. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, Nino Niederreiter had a goal and one assist, Jordan Staal scored and Sebastian Aho had two assists for Carolina.
In the NBA
Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added and the Miami Heat rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime 131-126 on Saturday night.
Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, but last season’s MVP also had eight turnovers and fouled out with 2:31 to play in overtime. Antetokounmpo also fouled out of Thursday night in Houston.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers have completed their four-year, $30.8 million contract extension for starting forward Cedi Osman.
The sides reached an agreement Thursday and the team made it official Saturday, hours before Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers in its home opener and first game in remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse under first-year coach John Beilein.
The Cavs view Osman as a future core player and wanted to lock him in financially. He was in the final year of his rookie contract and could have been a restricted free agent next summer.
Saints to start Brees
A person familiar with the situation says record-setting quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, beginning his comeback from thumb surgery that sidelined him for five games.
Brees practiced this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints’ final injury report of the week on Friday. ESPN first reported Brees’ updated status for Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater has started the past five games, all victories.
