West Greene ousted
Top-seeded Eden Christian eliminated West Greene from the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs Monday, defeating the Pioneers 12-2 in a quarterfinal game played at Norwin High School.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Peterswood Park but was switched late Monday morning to a new site because of weather concerns.
Eden Christian (16-4) advances to today’s semifinals. West Greene ends a landmark season for the program with a 10-6 record and the first postseason victory in program history.
No game details were made available.
Jones wants to leave Falcons
Wide receiver Julio Jones says he’s ready to leave the Atlanta Falcons.
The 32-year-old star told FS1 “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe via telephone that “I’m outta there” in a brief interview.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has been reportedly entertaining trade offers for Jones since last month.
When asked where he wants to play, Jones replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”
It was unclear if Jones knew he was live on TV. An assistant to Jimmy Sexton, Jones’ agent, told the Associated Press that Sexton was unavailable. A message was left seeking comment from Fox Sports.
Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2011 and has spent all 10 seasons with the Falcons and is the franchise’s leader in receptions with 848 and yards receiving with 12,896. He has 60 touchdown catches. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and has been an All-Pro twice.
Jones’ $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he is set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons.
In college football
Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Auburn.
Finley announced his decision Monday with a video posted on social media.
Finley started five games last season as a freshman. The former three-star recruit passed for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions.
It’s unclear if he’ll have a chance to compete with Bo Nix for the starting job. Nix has started every game for Auburn his first two seasons under coach Gus Malzahn, who was replaced by Bryan Harsin. Nix is currently backed up by Grant Loy and freshman Dematrius Davis.
In the NBA
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, the only player to come off the bench and score 40 points in a game this season, was announced Monday as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.
And his closest competition was from a teammate: Utah’s Joe Ingles was second, marking the first time the top two finishers for this award came from the same franchise.
It’s the first time a Jazz player has won the award. Clarkson finished with 65 of the 100 first-place votes cast from a global panel of reporters who cover the league and appeared on all but five of the ballots.