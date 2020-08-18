Million-Dollar Man in trouble with Feds
Months after his brother was indicted in one of the largest public corruption cases in Mississippi’s history, federal authorities are trying to seize the $1.5 million Madison home of former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr., according to court documents filed in June and obtained by the Clarion Ledger.
A state audit in 2019 showed DiBiase’s family of former professional wrestlers received millions of dollars from Mississippi’s welfare agency through nonprofits, business deals and travel reimbursements in recent years. Meanwhile, state Department of Human Services was denying more than 98% of its individual applicants for welfare.
Hall of Famer Hawerchuck dies
Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.
A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia.
Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.
