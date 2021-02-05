W&J women open with victory
A late scheduling change allowed the Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team top open its season Friday evening at home against Bethany.
The Presidents put three players in double figures, led by Alie Seto’s game highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds, and cruised to a 78-56 victory.
W&J took control with a 12-4 run in the first quarter, which ended with the Presidents leading 23-13. The gap grew to 41-26 at halftime and 58-41 after three quarters.
The Presidents made nine three-point field goals and shot 41% for the game. The defense forced 20 Bethany turnovers.
Hannah Johnston scored 13 points for W&J and Sarah Berardelli 11. Paige Morningstar contributed seven assists.
Courtney Walker led Bethany (1-2, 1-2) with 16 points.
PAC extends basketball seasons
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced Friday that it is extending the regular season for men’s and women’s basketball to March 10.
This comes after the NCAA announced earlier in the week that all national championships at the Division III level have been canceled.
The opening rounds of the PAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are now scheduled for March 13 with the title games March 20.
Wrestling
McGuffey and Fort Cherry each prepared the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A Team Tournament by wrestling to a 33-33 tie Friday night before McGuffey was declared the winner on criteria: fewer forfeits.
Fort Cherry did rack up five falls, including four from 126 pounds to 152. Julian Moore (126), Nashaun Sutton (132), Nasier Sutton (145), Jack Tkach (152) and Robbie West (215) had the pins for the Rangers.
Rocco Ferraro (160) had the only fall for McGuffey, needing only 40 seconds to beat his opponent.
PSU edges Maryland
Izaiah Brockington had 13 points, John Harrar added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State beat Maryland 55-50 on Friday night.
Jamari Wheeler added 11 points for the Nittany Lions (4-7 Big Ten, 7-8), including a pair of free throws that capped the scoring with 23 seconds left.
Eric Ayala tied a career high with 23 points for the Terrapins (4-8, 10-9).
Maryland missed its last 10 field goal attempts over the final 7:32. Ayala made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 53-50 with 34 seconds to go.
Penn State also struggled down the stretch with Myles Dread making the last field goal of the game on a 3-pointer that made it 53-46 with 4:34 to go. It was the Nittany Lions’ only field goal in their final nine shots.
Stricker makes move
Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish Friday.
Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.
Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth, but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey.
Wong to Brewers
Kolten Wong is leaving St. Louis behind but staying in the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers reshape the right side of their infield by adding a Gold Glove second baseman
Wong and the Brewers finalized their $18 million, two-year contract on Friday. Milwaukee is making room for Wong by shifting Keston Hiura from second base to first base.