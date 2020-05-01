Indians’ Clase suspended 80 games
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.
Clase was acquired from the Texas Rangers this winter in Cleveland’s trade of two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. The commissioner’s office said the 22-year-old Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid.
The hard-throwing right-hander was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Indians’ bullpen this season.
Clase’s suspension will not begin until the start of the 2020 regular season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the season doesn’t cover 80 games, MLB and the players’ association are still working out if any carry over will apply for 2021.
Maui field set
Former tournament champion Notre Dame and Oregon headline the 2021 Maui Invitational field.
The bracket, announced Friday, also includes Butler, Houston, Saint Mary’s, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and host Chaminade.
Notre Dame won the Maui title in its last appearance in 2017, beating Wichita State in the championship game.
Wisconsin is making its fourth Maui appearance and Oregon will play at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center for the third time. Saint Mary’s is headed to Maui for the first time and Texas A&M is returning for the first time since 1994.
Kansas beat Dayton 90-84 in overtime to win the 2019 title.
North Carolina, Indiana and Texas headline the 2020 Maui Invitational, scheduled for Nov. 23-25.
NBA pushes back draft combine, lotteryThe NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.
The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft.
For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 – though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lottery was to have taken place May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24.
Bulls hire GM
Marc Eversley gets a chance to help restore an iconic NBA franchise and set an example for the city’s youth.
He welcomes the opportunities.
A former Nike executive who spent the past four years in Philadelphia’s front office, Eversley was introduced as the Bulls’ general manager Friday. He succeeds the fired Gar Forman.
Eversley also becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager, after spending the past two years as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel.
Jags decline option on Fournette
The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract.
The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month. General manager Dave Caldwell had conversations with Tampa Bay and Miami, but neither made a worthwhile offer.
Fournette is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is to make $4.17 million in 2020. He will count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The Jaguars would have taken on $4.47 million in dead money by trading him.
