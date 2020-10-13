Wild Things sign pitcher
The Washington Wild Things have added another pitcher to the 2021 roster as they announced the signing of State College native Spencer Bivens. Bivens (6-5, 200) becomes the second pitcher to sign with the Wild Things for the 2021 season. The righthander for the Steel City Slammin’ Sammies during pod play at Wild Things Park this summer.
In six games, including three starts, Bivens logged a 3.74 ERA and had a 3-2 record. He struck out 19 in 21.2 innings.
“Spencer and I have had multiple discussions about how to best showcase his versatility. This past year he showed the ability to give efficient length when needed, as well as being a matchup problem with put-away stuff,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “He has shown the makeup to be a quality contributor, bringing an experienced mound presence as a rookie and we believe his development will continue with the bullpen assets we have in place.”
Bivens played high school ball at State College before he headed off to Louisburg Junior College. As a sophomore, Bivens was 4-0 with a 3.14 ERA. He played two more seasons at Rogers State University, a Division II school.
In 2017, Bivens led the Hillcats with eight wins. As a senior in 2018, Bivens was named second team All-Heartland Conference after posting a 7-5 record that included six complete games and two shutouts.
Golf’s No. 1 player tests positive
Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.
The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive.
Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month.
Johnson is the 12th player to test positive since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule on June 8.
Field hockey
Everybody got into the act as Peters Township routed Allderdice 9-0 Tuesday.
Eight different players scored a goal for the Indians, including CeCe Bako, who had two goals and one assist. Sofia Forlini, Annabelle Rose, Annabelle Powell, Lydia Molinero, Emma Devine, Gia Grau amd Karson Martin were the other goal scorers. Cassidy King contributed two assists.
Girls soccer
Trinity stretched its winning streak to four games Tuesday with a 12-2 thumping of visiting Greensburg Salem in Class 3A Section 2. It has been an impressive run for the Hillers’ attack as Trinity (7-2, 8-2) has 34 goals during the winning streak.
Alyssa Clutter and Courtney Lowe led the way against winless Greensburg Salem, each scoring three goals and helping the Hillers forge a 9-0 lead by halftime. Nina King had a pair of scores, and Ruby Morgan, Sam Schury, Olivia Bruno and Brooke Mitchell had the others goals.
- A goal by Alyssa Wright in the first half off an assist from Ashley Horvath was enough for Chartiers-Houston as the Bucs edged host Bentworth 1-0 in Class A Section 2. Goalkeeper Maddie Smith had the shutout after facing 15 shots. C-H improves to 7-3-1 in the section and 7-5-1 overall. Bentworth is 7-4, 9-4.
- Two goals by Annalisa Mariano gave South Fayette a 2-0 win over Central Valley in Class 3A Section 4.
