W&J named PAC men’s golf winner
The Washington & Jefferson men’s golf team was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion based on the 36-hole results of the 2019 PAC Fall Championship.
The conference championships were scheduled to conclude last Saturday at Oglebay Resort’s Speidel Golf Club in Wheeling, W.Va, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the PAC Presidents’ Council canceled the 2020 spring seasons April 3.
As a result, the team title and postseason award winners were determined by the 36-hole results of the fall championship, held Oct. 7-8 at Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio.
With a two-round team score of 600 (298-302) last fall, W&J finished 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Westminster.
PAC Player of the Year honors went to W&J freshman Colin Robinson, who was the fall medalist with a three-under 141 (70-71). Robinson also is the PAC Newcomer of the Year. Westminster sophomore Michael Bell, a Peters Township graduate, was the runner-up with a one-over 145 (74-71). W&J junior Garett Barilar was third at four-over 148.
Steelers pick up option on Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
Watt, Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick in 2017, is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he had 14 1/2 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time. Watt finished in the top five in the NFL in five categories, including sacks, quarterback hits and forced fumbles.
The decision keeps Watt with the team through 2021. The Steelers are attempting to have Watt and fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree together for the long run. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree in March and he signed his one-year tender on the eve of the NFL draft last week.
General manager Kevin Colbert said the team hopes to sign Dupree to a new deal by the July 15 deadline.
Pirates suspend staff 401K benefits
The Pittsburgh Pirates are suspending retirement benefits for members of Pittsburgh’s baseball operations staff in an effort to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
General manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday the team has been searching for ways to find savings with the 2020 season on hold. The temporary suspension of retirement benefits is part of an effort to avoid any potential personnel cutbacks.
“We did identify the retirement contributions at least temporarily an area where we might find some savings without too much impact on people, in terms of their every day lives,” Cherington said. “Our full expectation is that the contribution will go back into effect as soon as possible.”
The club announced last week it planned to pay all employees through May. While Cherington is optimistic there will be some semblance of a season, he said the franchise is exploring all options from top to bottom in an effort to mitigate any negative impact on employees.
ACC tournament back to Greensboro
The Atlantic Coast Conference will bring its men’s basketball tournament back to Greensboro, N.C., in 2023 after this year’s tournament there was canceled near the midway point due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACC is headquartered in Greensboro, which has hosted the tournament 27 times, the most of any location. The ACC tournament will be held in Washington next year and in Brooklyn in 2022.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.