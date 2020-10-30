Tigers hire Hinch as manager
The Detroit Tigers hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager Friday, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
The Tigers said they agreed to terms with Hinch on a multiyear deal.
Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire, who retired late this season, and he takes over a rebuilding team that is hoping to start climbing the standings behind a handful of highly touted pitching prospects.
For the 46-year-old Hinch, this is an opportunity to revive his managerial career. He guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title, but that championship – and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there – is now viewed in a different light after an investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catcher’s signs, and players banged on a trash can to signal to hitters what was coming.
In January, Major League Baseball suspended Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow for this season, then the Astros immediately fired both.
“The last year was the most difficult of my life. It gave me time to reflect, which was such a big part of this process,” Hinch said in a statement.
Wild Things make trade for slugger
The Washington Wild Things made a trade with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, acquiring infielder Richie Fecteau in exchange for pitcher Jake Dexter. Fecteau led the Boulders with 16 home runs in 2019’s Can-Am League season.
The 16 home runs in 2019 tied Fecteau for the Can-Am League lead with former major leaguer Alfredo Marte.
Dexter made six appearances for the Wild Things in pod play this past summer and allowed two runs on six hits in 10.1 innings.
“We came close to acquiring Richie back in 2019 but things fell apart last second,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “Richie is a left-handed hitting, corner-capable defender with extra-base ability and fits our personality. We had to give up a legitimate bullpen piece to acquire him but our group believes there are aspects to his offensive production we can enhance.”
Fecteau was selected in the 39th round in 2016 from Salem State University by the Los Angeles Angels.
After his release, his career wound up with the Boulders, where he in 2019 he hit 14 doubles, 16 homers and drove in 38. He appeared at five different positions, with most of his work coming at third base. He also played second base and right field.
Hall of Famer Adderley dies at 81
Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81.
His death was confirmed by the team Friday, with no details given.
Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.
But he was always a Packer at heart.
“I’m the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn’t wear it. I’m a Green Bay Packer,” Adderley said in the book “Distant Replay.”
Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. Adderley was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.