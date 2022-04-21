Wild Things make moves
The Wild Things announced two roster moves Thursday as the Frontier League season draws near.
Washington placed first baseman Jamey Smart on the inactive list and signed first baseman Ramon Osuna.
Smart had been acquired in the offseason as one of two players to be named that completed a trade with Southern Illinois during the offseason, shortly before that franchise ceased operations.
Osuna (6-2, 245) is a 26-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico. He was 14th-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2016 and played parts of two seasons in the Atlanta organization. He played in the Frontier League in 2017 with Gateway and batted .244 in 23 games.
Since then, Osuna has played in the Mexican League.
High school baseball
Bryadon May and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Zach McClenathan drove in three runs and Trinity cruised to a 9-1 win over Albert Gallatin in a Class 5A Section 4 game Thursday night.
May allowed only one hit over six innings and was backed by two big innings as Trinity (1-4, 3-7) scored five times in the first inning and added four more in the sixth.
McClenathan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Jeremy Sikora had a triple and two RBI.
- Brock Alekson shut out Washington over the final six innings as Frazier won its first game of the season, 2-1, over the Prexies in Class 2A Section 1 Thursday.
Wash High (2-2, 3-4) took a 1-0 lead three batters into the game when a Frazier error allowed Iain Callan to score.
That was all the scoring for the Prexies as Alekson threw a four-hitter. he walked one ans struck out six.
Frazier (1-4, 1-6) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings off Callan, who allowed only two hits and struck out six. The Commodores scored an unearned run in the fourth to take the lead.
High school softball
West Mifflin made the most of only two hits and Addison Hilligsberg twirled a shutout as West Mifflin defeated Ringgold 5-0 Thursday in Class 4A Section 2.
West Mifflin (5-2, 8-4) took advantage of two walks to score two times in the first inning and pushed its lead to 3-0 in the second. Hilligsberg allowed only two hits and two walks. She struck out nine.
Former Raiders QB Lamonica dead at 80
Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80.
The Fresno County Sherriff’s said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes.
The Raiders acquired Lamonica in a trade from Buffalo in 1967 and he was immediately the perfect fit for the vertical offense owner Al Davis coveted for his franchise.
In his six seasons as a starter for the Raiders, Lamonica was one of the most prolific passers in the game, leading pro football with 145 TD passes.
In the NBA
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss at least two weeks after injuring his left knee Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks announced Thursday that the three-time All-Star had undergone an MRI and that they would offer a status update in “approximately two weeks.”