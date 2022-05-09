High school baseball
Nathan Klodowski fired a six-inning no-hitter, Andrew Bredel and Brodie Kuzior combined for nine RBI and Burgettstown defeated Fort Cherry 12-0 in a Class 2A Section 4 game Monday.
Klodowski walked only one batter and faced just two above the minimum. The St. Bonaventure recruit struck out 14 as Burgettstown improved to 9-2 in section and 11-3 overall.
Bredel went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in five runs. Kuzior was 2-for-4 with four RBI.
A.J. Kuzior hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that gave Burgettstown a 7-0 lead. Klodowski helped his cause with a double.
Fort Cherry (7-4, 8-4), like Burgettstown, has clinched a WPIAL playoff berth.
- California took advantage of four hit batsmen to score seven runs in the sixth inning and rally for a 13-8 win over Waynesburg in a non-section game.
California (8-6), which has clinched a Class 2A playoff berth, trailed 6-5 after five innings. The Trojans’ seven-run sixth included the four hit batsmen, three singles, a walk and an error. Jordan Kearns had a game-tying RBI single that made it 6-6, and three consecutive hit batsmen pushed California’s lead to 8-6.
Winning pitcher Connor Vig tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief.
A double by Waynesburg’s Matt Ankrom was the lone extra-base hit of the game. Ankrom and teammate Mason Switalski each had three RBI.
- Frazier scored in each of the first five innings and edged visiting Monessen 6-4 in a non-section game.
Brayden Baccino had a solo home run for Frazier (4-11).
Monessen’s R.J. DiEugenio had a solo homer and double. Jack Sacco added a double. The Greyhounds’ record dipped to 2-13.
- Elizabeth Forward scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally for a 6-4 win over Belle Vernon in Class 4 A Section 3 game that clinched a postseason berth for the Warriors and eliminated the Leopards.
Belle Vernon led 4-2 before EF’s four-run inning that included Nate Ratica’s two-run double that put the Warriors in the lead.
Evan Morrow, Aidan Ochs and Andrew Sokol each doubled for Belle Vernon (3-8, 5-10).
Winning pitcher A.J. Palmer threw three scoreless innings of relief for EF (5-6, 7-6).
Drake Long pitched a two-hitter over 6 2/3
- innings and Nick Ricco scored three runs as Class 2A Section 1 champion Carmichaels defeated host Beth-Center, 7-1.
The Mikes (9-1, 11-1) broke open a scoreless game by scoring four runs in the fourth inning and adding on to their total in each inning the rest of the way. Long, who walked two and struck out six, took a 7-0 lead into the seventh inning. Dylan Rohrer got the final out.
Ricco went 2-for-3 with three runs and Liam Lohr doubled. Lohr and Roher each drove in a pair.
Beth-Center (5-9 overall), which has clinched a playoff berth, finishes 5-5 in the section.
- Yough scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally and defeat Charleroi, 6-3, in Class 3A Section 4.
The loss eliminated Charleroi (4-6, 6-7) from playoff contention. Cougars starting pitcher Ben Shields threw five no-hit innings but left because of the pitch-count limit. He exited with Charleroi ahead, 3-1.
- Ryan Parise allowed one hit over five innings and struck out 12 to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 12-0 victory over Carlynton in a Class 2A game in Section 4.
Lane and Lucas Camden each hit a double and home run. Lane Camden drove in three runs and Lucas Camden scored three times for the Bucs (6-5, 9-6). Nico Filosi doubled, singled, scored twice and knocked in a run. Keegan Kosek had a double among his two hits, scored twice and had an RBI.
Carlynton fell to 2-9 and 3-10.
- Jacob Burt allowed six hits and no runs to Mapletown in a 10-0, five inning victory by Bentworth in a Class 1A, Section 2 game.
Colton Brightwell went 2-for-3 and scored twice for Bentworth. Zane Woodhouse doubled for Bentworth. Seth Adams went 3-for-3.
Landon Stevenson went 3-for-3 with a double for Mapletown (0-10, 3-13).
High school softball
Sofia Celaschi went 5-for-5 with a home run and triple, powering Charleroi to a 22-3 win in five innings over Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
Charleroi (9-2, 9-5), which has clinched at least a tie for second place in the section, led 4-2 before scoring nine times in the third inning. The Cougars had 20 hits.
Riley Jones went 4-for-4, winning pitcher Emma Stefanick was 3-for-3 with a triple, Lenna Henderson tripled and Rece Eddy hit a pair of doubles.
Sierra Johnson and Savannah Johnson each had a double for Washington (1-10, 1-11).
- Waynesburg scored in every inning and cruised to a 10-0 five-inning victory over California in non-section play.
Kendall Lemley and Dani Stockdale combined on a four-hit shutout. Lemley also had a double, as did teammates Kylee Goodman and Ehralyn Eisiminger. Goodman went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBI.
California’s Kera Urick had a double.
- Laney Lewis held Chartiers-Houston off the board in a 2-0 win for South Side Beaver in a non-section game.
Lewis walked three and struck out three as the Bucs saw their 12-game winning streak snapped. C-H left 10 runners on base.
Ella Richey had two doubles and a single for the Bucs (14-2). Kaileigh Walton had two singles.
Both pitchers were unscored upon until SSB (9-3) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. Grace Woodling knocked in both runs with a single.
- A three-run third inning helped propel South Fayette to a 6-4 victory over Central Valley in a non-section game.
The game was marked by four home runs, two by each team.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek and Emma Smith each hit solo blasts for the Lions (9-8). Delaney Homer had two RBI.
Kylie Held and Nadia Ehle hit solo shots for CV (8-5).
- A five-run fifth erased a four-run deficit and pushed Carmichaels past Bentworth, 8-5, in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
Ali Jacobs had two doubles and a single for the Mikes (7-3, 9-4). Sophia Zalar had two hits and scored twice. Kaitlyn Waggert tripled and scored twice and Carlee Roberts scored twice. Macie Kraynak knocked in two runs.
Kyleigh Glaze doubled and Makenzie Aloe tripled, knocked in a run and scored twice for Bentworth (4-7, 5-10). Jaclyn Tatar knocked in two runs.
- Macee Cree hit and pitched Mapletown to a 12-2 victory in five innings over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Cree allowed Beth-Center (3-9) four singles, walked none and struck out five. She also tripled, went 3-for-4, scored three times and had two RBI.
Devan Clark doubled a run in and Krista Wilson cracked a two-run home run for Mapletown (11-7).
- Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin tossed a six-hitter and Jefferson-Morgan defeated host Fort Cherry 4-1 in non-section action.
Larkin struck out three and did not walk a batter. J-M, which has clinched playoff berth in Class A, improves to 6-5.
Pony baseball
Matthew Bredel doubled and was the winning pitcher in Burgettstown’s 14-4 win over Canon-Mac Tennant in the Founders Pony League.
Nosh Kimberland also had a double for Burgettstown.
Women’s softball
Waynesburg will play East Connecticut State on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The game, which has a start time of 4:30 p.m., will be hosted by Keane University in Union, New Jersey. Waynesburg (27-9) is the No. 4 seed in the regional and East Connecticut State (37-4) is the No. 1 seed.
Keane, the No. 2 seed, will face third-seeded Alfred (N.Y.) at 2 p.m.
Waynesburg reached the NCAA tournament by winning its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship since 1993 on Sunday. That victory over Westminster gave the Yellow Jackets the PAC’s automatic qualifying berth.
Women’s lacrosse
Washington & Jefferson will face Heartland Collegiate Conference Champion Transylvania in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse tournament Saturday. The match, which will start at 1 p.m, will take place at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va. The winner of Saturday’s match will face the Washington & Lee in the second round Sunday.
W&J (12-4) will be making its third NCAA tournament appearance.
The Presidents will be making a return trip to Lexington as they competed at Washington & Lee last year in the NCAA third round. W&J earned the automatic bid after winning its second-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament Championship with a 13-5 win over Grove City on Saturday.
Wild Things make moves
The Wild Things trimmed their roster to 28 players late Sunday when they placed pitcher Jake Pilarski on the 14-day injured list, catcher Melvin Novoa and pitchers Shane Kelso and Adonis Rosa on the inactive list, and released pitcher Benjamin Rodriguez.
Over the weekend, Washington signed right-handed pitcher Lukas Young, who had pitched in the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves farm systems.
The moves leave Washington with 28 players on the active roster. They must be down to 24 before Friday’s Frontier League season opener at home against the New York Boulders.
Washington will play one more exhibition game, Wednesday (7 p.m.) at home against the Ottawa Titans.