In the NFL
Another massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct to 23.
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women, filed the latest lawsuit Tuesday in Texas and said in a text to the AP that there could be more legal action forthcoming against Watson.
“I will be filing a 24th case soon,” he said.
Buzbee did not provide any details about the latest case.
The previous 22 lawsuits were filed in 2021, and two of those cases recently received national attention when two of the women were interviewed for a segment on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”
- At least when it comes to its top announcing crews, the NFL’s free agency is over for this year.
Fox Sports completed its lineup for the 2022 season by announcing Greg Olsen as its lead NFL analyst. Two weeks ago, Fox announced that Kevin Burkhardt would be the top play-by-play announcer.
The move was expected for a couple of months after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
How long Olsen will remain in the top spot remains to be seen. Tom Brady has signed with Fox and will move into the booth after he retires for good.
- At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail.
Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the charges.
Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 at the couple’s suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia.
In college basketball
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is returning for his sophomore season after going through the NBA draft process.
The 6-4 sophomore participated in the league draft combine in Chicago earlier this month and was considered a potential first-round prospect. ESPN had Smith ranked 22nd among draft prospects after he averaged 16.3 points and shot 37% from 3-point range.
In the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger.
Neither procedure, which were done on Monday, is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff.
The 42-year-old Walton finished his 11-year NBA playing career with the Cavs in 2012 before getting into coaching. He spent nine years playing for the Lakers, winning NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.
In golf
Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week’s LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a $25 million in prize money that’s backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
Phil Mickelson was missing from the list that was released Tuesday night. It was his damaging remarks in February that led to Johnson and other top players to say they would stay on the PGA Tour.