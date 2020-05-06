W&J tennis coach Faulk resigns
After serving as the head tennis coach at Washington & Jefferson College since 2012, Chris Faulk has announced his resignation to pursue other professional opportunities outside of coaching.
Faulk was able to take the program to a championship level, both during his time as a student-athlete and coach. Faulk remains the only person in PAC history to win Player and Coach of the Year honors.
He amassed a record of 146-99 during his time building the programs. Faulk was 75-43 record with the women’s team and 71-56 leading the men’s program.
“We are going to miss Chris’ leadership, dedication and expertise. However, we also greatly respect his decision to pursue different career path,” said athletic director Scott McGuinness. “Chris is a Washington native with deep family ties to W&J. He has devoted considerable time to our tennis programs and he leaves both teams with great talent and promise. We thank Chris for his significant contributions as both a student-athlete and coach.”
Faulk guides the W&J women to their first PAC title with a 5-3 victory over top-seeded Grove City last fall. For a second straight year, sophomore Maya Krishnasamy was honored as PAC Player of the Year. Freshman Isabella Goldman was the PAC Newcomer of the Year. The Presidents were slated to make their first appearance in the NCAA Division III Championships this spring but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“W&J has been a big part of my life for my entire life (thanks to my dad working here since 1981), so it is very fulfilling to have had the opportunity to bring success to this program both as a player and as a coach,” said Faulk. “I feel like I’m able to leave on a high note having accomplished all of things I wanted to accomplish here.”
Faulk, a 2010 W&J graduate, was a four-year letterman as a player for the men’s tennis team. As a senior, Faulk became just the third W&J student-athlete since 1989 to win the PAC No. 1 singles title. Faulk finished his career with a 25-12 record at No. 1 singles and 30-8 at No. 1 doubles. He teamed with Jeff Tomaino to win the No. 1 doubles conference championship in 2008.
Wake Forest’s Sarr transferring to UK
Former Wake Forest basketball center Olivier Sarr said he is transferring to Kentucky, giving the Wildcats an experienced 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.
Sarr will have one season of eligibility remaining. He would have to sit out the 2020-21 season under NCAA transfer rules, but Kentucky said Sarr will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility because of the coaching change at Wake Forest.
Sarr was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team.
Titans sign Joseph
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph.
Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.
The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career.
