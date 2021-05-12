High school softball
Charleroi has made significant strides this season and the Cougars produced their best win of the season early Wednesday afternoon and in impressive fashion, scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to win at Carmichaels, 17-6, in Class 2A Section 3.
Riley Jones went 5-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and three RBI to lead the attack for Charleroi.
Winning pitcher Kylie Quigley struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. She went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Leena Henderson was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs, and Jocelyn Polonoli also was 3-for-5 with a double.
Grace Brown had a double for Carmichaels.
Charleroi then went to California and defeated the Trojans, 13-5, while Carmichaels got back on the winning track by defeating Beth-Center, 16-2.
Henderson went 2-for-5 with a home run, Jones had a double and Quigley pounded out three singles. Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out eight as Charleroi improved to 8-3 in section and 11-7 overall.
Carmichaels led 5-2 in the fifth inning over B-C before scoring five times in the sixth and six times in the seventh.
Winning pitcher Emma Holaren struck out nine, belted two triples and drove in four for the Mikes (8-3, 11-7). Emma Hyatt had a double, two singles and four RBI, Mia Ranieri singled three times and Brown doubled again.
n Waynesburg finished in second place in Class 3A Section 3 after scoring five runs over the final two innings and defeating Southmoreland, 6-1.
The Raiders (7-3, 12-4) led 1-0 before scoring three times in the sixth and twice in the seventh.
Winning pitcher Meghan Braun scattered 10 hits but worked out of some tight spots as Southmoreland (4-4, 9-4) left nine runners on base. Braun did not issue a walk.
Kendall Lemley hit a home run and scored three times to top Waynesburg’s offense. Braun helped her cause with a double and single, and Paige Jones had two singles and a pair of RBI.
• Eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings pushed West Greene to a 9-2 win over Greensburg Central Catholic in a Section 2-A game.
Katie Lampe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and London Whipkey doubled and drove in two for the Pioneers (9-0, 13-2), who clinched the section title with the win. Lexi Six also doubled and Kiley Meek picked up the win.
n Lexi Six went 3-for-3 with three RBI as West Greene knocked off Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A action.
It was the second game and win of the day for the Pioneers (10-0, 14-2), who finished as undefeated section champions.
Kiley Meek, who won her second game of the day, smacked a double. London Whipkey doubled and drove in a run. One of Jersey Wise’s two hits was a triple and Maddie McClure also tripled.
Cat Diamond had a double for J-M (4-6, 6-8).
n South Fayette used a 15-hit attack and a nine-run second inning to rout visiting Central Valley 14-1 in a non-section game.
Eight different players at had least one hit for South Fayette (12-6). Haley Nicholson led the way with a triple and three RBI, Abbey Girman tripled and drove in two, Lexie Vetter smacked a pair of doubles, and Delaney Homer and Aliya Schraeder doubled.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek allowed four hits and struck out five.
Central Valley is 9-8.
n Class 4A Section 2 champion Elizabeth Forward finished perfect in league play after a 19-0 win in five innings at Ringgold.
EF (12-0, 15-2) pounded out 20 hits and took advantage of 10 errors by Ringgold (1-11, 2-14). The Warriors hit five home runs.
n Class 3A Section 3 leader Mount Pleasant used an 11-run third inning to beat McGuffey 14-4 in five innings.
McGuffey (2-7, 4-8) led 3-2 before the big offensive outburst by the Vikings (8-1, 14-3).
Courtney Poulich led Mount Pleasant by going 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI. The Vikings had seven extra-base hits.
n Greensburg Central Catholic swept a Class A Section 2 doubleheader from Mapletown, 10-0 in five innings and 8-2, at California University’s Lilley Field.
Emma Henry was the winning pitcher in both games, striking out 17. She had a triple in the first game and a home run in the second as GCC improved to 7-2 in section and 10-3 overall.
Mapletown (6-4, 8-6) was held to only four hits – all singles – over the two games.
n Our Lady of the Scared Heart wrapped up the Class 2A Section 1 outright title with an 8-5 win over host Fort Cherry.
OLSH (10-1, 13-2) forged a 5-1 lead through five innings, then had to fight off a late comeback by Fort Cherry (7-5, 10-7), which scored five times over the final two innings.
n North Hills outslugged host Peters Township 11-7 in a non-section game.
The difference was the first 3 1/2 innings, when North Hills (11-4) forged a 6-0 lead. The Indians had seven extra-base hits, including two home runs.
Sami Bewick had a big game for PT (1-13), smacking a home run and a triple. Lyndsey Mary and Lexi Ringer each contributed a double.
High school baseball
Burgettstown completed a two-game series sweep of Fort Cherry by defeating the visiting Rangers 12-2 in six innings Wednesday in Class 2A Section 4.
Both teams are headed for the WPIAL playoffs, Burgettstown (8-4, 11-5) as the third-place team from the section and Fort Cherry (6-6, 9-7) as the fourth-place finisher.
The Blue Devils had a 13-hit attack and broke open the game late, after leading by only 4-2 in the fourth inning.
A.J. Kuzior was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI to power Burgettstown’s offense. Nathan Klodowski was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and four runs. Winning pitcher Brodie Kuzior threw a four-hitter and contributed a double to offense.
n Chartiers-Houston scored in every inning, including a pair of six-run frames, as the Bucs steamrolled host Carlynton 19-3 in four innings in Class 2A Section 4.
The Bucs (9-3, 13-3) finish in second place in the section and have won five in a row.
Winning pitcher Matt Rieger was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Jake Mele also drove in three runs, two on sacrifice flies. Chase Bitz ripped a triple and scored three times. Ryan Parise also had three runs.
n Lorenzo Glasser fired a three-hit shutout and Ringgold defeated host Uniontown 10-0 in a six-inning game Class 4A Section 3.
Glasser walked three, struck out four and got plenty of support from Gage Fuller, who hit two doubles and scored a pair of runs. Chad Behrendt and Andrew Mackey also hit doubles, and Remington Lessman drove in two runs. Joey Shumaker scored three times as the Rams moved to 4-7 in section and 8-9 overall.
Uniontown is 2-9, 3-12.
n Washington’s playoff hopes reached an end as the Prexies lost 8-6 at home to Frazier.
Frazier (2-8, 3-10) forged an early 4-1 lead before Washington (2-8, 4-8) closed to within 4-3. The Commodores scored twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to build their lead to 8-4. Wash High managed to get the potential tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but the rally fell short.
Steven Patterson and Taivare Vereen and Steven Patterson each had a double for the Prexies. Daniel Olbrys doubled for Frazier.
n Noah Martin threw a one-hitter, Colton Brightwell and Landon Urcho each had a home run and double and Bentworth defeated Avella 16-0 in a five-inning non-section game.
Urcho had five hits among the 22 produced by Bentworth (6-11). Noah Martin and Zane Woodhouse had doubles.
Martin struck out three and walked only two. The lone hit for Avella (2-11) was a single by Blaze Allen.
n Surging California defeated visiting Charleroi 9-2 in a non-section contest.
The Trojans (12-3) have won 10 in a row.
Payton Conte, Hunter Assad and Fred Conard each had a double among California’s 10 hits. Four Trojan pitchers combined on a two-hitter.
Charleroi is 5-9.
n Greensburg Salem built a three-run lead after two innings and went on to a 7-4 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in Class 4A Section 3.
Ten singles were enough for Greensburg Salem (4-7, 4-9).
Garrett Greco had a triple and Andrew Sokol a double for Belle Vernon (5-6, 5-8). Both players had two hits and Greco drove in a pair of runs.
n AJ Vanata cracked two home runs, scored three runs and knocked in four to help Mapletown to an 11-4 victory over Monessen in Section 2-A.
Brody Evans tripled and scored twice, Cohen Stout doubled, knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Lance Stevenson scored twice for the Maples (2-8, 2-9). Logan Beck had three hits and three RBI and Zack Brewer scored twice and drove in a run.
Monessen fell to 1-8 and 1-12.
College baseball
Mercyhurst hit four home runs and two pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Lakers defeated California 10-3 in the PSAC baseball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon in Erie.
Cal took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on an opposite-field home run by Justin Stewart, but second-seeded Mercyhurst (27-13) scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and never trailed again.
California ends its season with a 25-16 record, the Vulcans’ ninth season of at least 25 wins in the last 10 years.
College softball
California University third baseman Britney Wilson was selected as the PSAC West Freshman of the Year and highlighted a trio of Vulcans second-team picks on the softball all-league team that was announced Wednesday.
Wilson became the eighth Cal newcomer since 2009 to be chosen the PSAC West Freshman of the Year. She ranked second on the team with a .377 batting average and 21 RBI, plus tied for second with a pair of home runs.
Senior catcher Brooke Wilson, freshman designated player Shayna Postler and Wilson were named to the second team.
Pony baseball
CrossWood outslugged Washington Hundai 17-13 in a wild Washington Pony League game.
Winning pitcher Caden Vogel led CrossWood with three hits. Reno Presto had a double for Washington Hyundai.
In the NHL
Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.
Kahun went backhand to forehand on a feed from Leon Draisaitl to beat goalie Cayden Primeau, spoiling the Canadiens’ regular-season finale.
In the NBA
Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks’ first playoff berth since 2017.
In the Majors
Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
n Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in the sixth, powering the virus-depleted San Diego Padres to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies in a doubleheader opener.
n Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres.