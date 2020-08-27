In college football
Notre Dame announced it will play South Florida on Sept. 19 as its lone nonconference game of the football season.
The Fighting Irish will play as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, a move made in response to the coronavirus pandemic altering schedules of the Power Five conferences.
The USF game will be part of a three-game series between Notre Dame and South Florida, with future dates to be determined and one home game for the Bulls in Tampa, Florida.
- The Sept. 12 game between East Carolina and Marshall has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ECU announced the postponement Thursday, saying the schools hope to reschedule the game this season. The game was scheduled for this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash that killed 70 passengers and five crew members returning from the Thundering Herd’s game at ECU in November 1970.
East Carolina paused football activities indefinitely last week after a coronavirus cluster was reported within the team. The school’s announcement said there had been 10 positives associated with the football team.
The school later announced that it would go to online-only undergraduate classes as of Wednesday due to multiple clusters on campus.
- Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years.
Georgia was No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday.
In auto racing
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is not considering boycotting Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in the way other athletes have done in the United States after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Wisconsin.
The NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games on Wednesday, with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off the boycott by refusing to leave their locker room for the game against the Orlando Magic. Players and teams in baseball, soccer and tennis also sat out events, demanding that lawmakers act to address police brutality and racial injustice.
Hamilton, a six-time F1 champion and the only Black driver in the sport, said he supported the boycotts but that similar measures in Europe wouldn’t have the same impact.
“Firstly I think it’s incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports. So many people are standing with the players and really pushing for change,” Hamilton said Thursday at a news conference. “But that is in America and I don’t know if me doing anything here will particularly help ... we’re in Belgium, we’re not in the United States.”
In golf
Tiger Woods is unveiling his first public golf course design with an exhibition that will be the closest golf gets to a Ryder Cup match this year.
The Payne’s Valley Cup will be played Sept. 22, the Tuesday after the U.S. Open, at Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.
Woods and Justin Thomas will be the U.S. team that takes on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose of Europe. The 18-hole match will be televised live on Golf Channel with players wearing mics. It will feature elements of the Ryder Cup, with a mix of foursomes, fourballs and singles.
