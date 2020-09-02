South Fayette to play at Dover (Ohio)
It didn’t take long for South Fayette to find a replacement for Peters Township on the Lions’ football schedule.
South Fayette was to open its season Sept. 11 at Peters Township but that game was postponed earlier this week because of COVID-19 cases in the PT school district.
South Fayette will instead play at Dover (Ohio) on Sept. 11.
Dover has a 1-0 record and South Fayette will not have to travel far to scout the Crimson Tornadoes this weekend as Dover plays at Steubenville (Ohio).
In the NFL
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Patriots intend to release receiver Mohamed Sanu, ending a disappointing tenure in New England that was marred by injuries.
New England traded a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons last October for the eighth-year veteran hoping to provide some stability to its young group of receivers. But injuries limited Sanu to just eight games with the Patriots last season, including six starts. He finished with just 26 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.
n Ron Rivera told his players Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
n The Cincinnati Bengals felt a backlash when they drafted running back Joe Mixon in the second round, acknowledging they were taking a risk.
Three years later, they’ve made a long-term commitment.
Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, a vote of confidence for a player who has rehabilitated his image and evolved into one of the league’s top running backs.
n Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn knew he would need plenty of contingency plans this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and no preseason games. Now he must go to one contingency he was hoping to avoid – replacing one of his top defensive players.
Safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced.
James had surgery Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage Sunday.
In college football
Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was projected to start at quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account Wednesday. He said he decided to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.”
