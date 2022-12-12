Cal women lose
Alyssa DeAngelo scored a game-high 25 points and led a fourth-quarter comeback by Fairmont State as the Falcons defeated visiting California 76-67 Monday afternoon.
The Vulcans (4-4), who have been playing without high-scoring forward Dejah Terrell, who has a knee injury, have lost three straight.
Cal led 39-34 at halftime and 54-53 after three quarters. The Vulcans were held to only 13 points in the fourth quarter and Fairmont State took the lead for good at 64-63. The Falcons outscored Cal 14-4 down the stretch.
Jertaya Hall scored 16 points for Fairmont State, Katey Darnell had 13 and Madeline Huffman 11. The Falcons made 12 three-pointers.
All five Cal starters scored in double figures but the Vulcans did not get a point from its reserves.
Cal’s Allycia Harris had a double-double with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Jordan Smith scored 14 points, Ciara Loyd had 13, Rajah Fink 12 and Halle Herrington 11.
Pajak 12th at nationals
Ringgold High School junior Ryan Pajak capped his cross country season Saturday by placing 12th in the 43rd Champs Sports Cross Country Championships High School National Final at Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif.
Pajak crossed the finish line with a time of 15:22.9.
Pajak was in 25th place at the opening half-mile split in 2:20.9. He slipped to 27th at the mile mark with a time of 4:46.7.
He moved into 16th place at the two-mile mark and remained there with just over a half-mile remaining. Pajak picked off four runners in the final stretch.
Kole Mathison, of Carmel, Ind., finished first in 14:56.6.
In baseball
Free agent left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
n The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team trade that also sent all-star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Oakland acquired catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee. The Brewers also acquired right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
n The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.
In the NHL
Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play.
In the NFL
The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth.
n Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury. The Niners said Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.
In auto racing
Tony Stewart’s all-star summer racing series is moving to ESPN and a new night as the network plans to use SRX to revitalize its “Thursday Night Thunder.” ESPN said it signed a multi-year agreement with Superstar Racing Experience that begins in July.
