Penn State wins at Georgetown
Myreon Jones scored a career-high 21 points as Penn State led by as many as 18 in an 81-66 victory over Georgetown Thursday night in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Jones scored 14 of the Nittany Lions first 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Penn State (3-0) jumped out to a 25-7 lead after a Myles Dread 3-pointer. Dread finished with 14 points while Lamar Stevens had 14 points and nine rebounds. Jones was 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.
Penn State shot 13 for 29 on 3-pointers while Georgetown made just four in 13 attempts. The Nittany Lions turned 21 Georgetown turnovers in 20 points.
Omer Yurtseven had 16 points and 10 rebounds to record his third straight double-double for Georgetown (2-1) after transferring from N.C. State. James Akinjo added 13 points for Georgetown, which never led in the second half.
Penn State picked up its first win in the last six meetings against Georgetown and got a road win against the Hoyas for the first time since 1972.
The Nittany Lions passed their first and only true road test before Big Ten play. Penn State will play Mississippi in the NIT Season Tipoff in Brooklyn on Nov. 27 before facing either Syracuse or Oklahoma State two days later.
Braves sign reliever Smith
The Atlanta Braves made another move to bolster their shaky bullpen Thursday, signing left-hander reliever Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million contract.
The free-agent deal includes a $13 million option for the 2023 season, with a $1 million buyout.
The 30-year-old Smith went 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and a career-best 34 saves for the San Francisco Giants this past season. He made the All-Star team for the first time.
The NL East champion Braves were looking to upgrade the bullpen after going through several closers last season, including Luke Jackson, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon.
In the NBA
Rookie Kendrick Nunn scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97 on Thursday night.
Miami led the entire game and was up by 27 points in the third quarter. The Heat (8-3) have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.
In college basketball
Freshman Scottie Lewis scored 15 points in his first start, and No. 15 Florida escaped with a 66-60 victory over Towson on Thursday night.
Graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his third game with his new team as Florida (2-1) bounced back from a dispiriting home loss to Florida State.
In the NHL
Mark Scheifele scored late in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night.
Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets. Patrik Laine had three assists, including his 200th career point. Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 shots.
