High school wrestling
Six forfeits and three pins were more than enough to send Peters Township to a 54-24 victory over Baldwin on Monday night.
Peters Township received forfeits in four lightest weight classes, which was too much for Baldwin to overcome. The Highlanders also forfeited at 170 pounds and heavyweight.
Will Kail (138), Donovan McMillon (182) and Ethan Spangenberg (195) each won via fall for the Indians, the latter two coming in the first period.
Pirates sign catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed free agent catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal.
The Pirates made the announcement on Monday. They are in need of help at catcher after declining the option on Elias Diaz. Maile is considered an above average defensive catcher but has struggled at the plate throughout his career. The five-year veteran is a .198 hitter and has 10 home runs and 60 RBIs in 215 games.
Maile made his major league debut with Tampa Bay in 2015. He spent the last three years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He played in a career-high 68 big league games in 2018 and posted career highs in doubles (13) and RBIs (27) while batting .248. He hit just .151 in 44 games for Toronto in 2019.
The move fills up the last remaining open spot on Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster.
Saints’ Brees breaks NFL TD record
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, breaking Peyton Manning’s record.
The 40-year-old Brees connected with tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Monday night’s game between New Orleans and Indianapolis. Brees’ 540th career TD pass was his third of the game and gave New Orleans a 27-0 lead. The completion was also Brees’ 27th of the game on 28 passing attempts to that point.
Brees was surrounded by offensive teammates who congratulated him after the completion, and the quarterback embraced coach Sean Payton when he reached the sideline. Brees then walked along the sideline waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, which responded with sustained roars of appreciation.
Now in his 19th season, Brees already owns NFL records for completions and yards in a career. He entered Monday night’s game with 6,792 completions for 72,577 yards.
Brees connected on touchdown passes of 15 yards to Michael Thomas and 21 yards to Tre’Quan Smith earlier in the game. It was his 91st regular-season game with at least three TD throws.
New England’s Tom Brady is two behind Brees at 538. Philip Rivers is next among active players with 395.
