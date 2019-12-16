Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.