Reds suspend broadcaster
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.
The Reds took the 56-year-old Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.
“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the team said in a statement. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”
Brennaman opened the fifth inning with an apology spoken directly to camera before handing off play-by-play duties.
In the NFL
An ordinary play in practice turned into a scary situation for the Cleveland Browns.
It’s been a harrowing first week of training camp.
Cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after lacerating his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him while the two players battled for a pass on Wednesday.
n The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Burns was injured in practice on Tuesday.
Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns fell out of the rotation last season and signed with Chicago in March.
