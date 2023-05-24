Belle Vernon beats top-seeded EF
Maren Metikosh hit a grand slam, Lexi Daniels and Ava Zubovic also homered and fourth-seeded Belle Vernon overpowered top-seeded Elizabeth Forward 10-1 in the WPIAL Class 4A softball semifinals Wednesday at West Mifflin.
EF (17-1) had beaten Belle Vernon (17-4) twice during the regular season en route to the Section 2 championship. This time, the Leopards scored twice in the third inning to forge a 2-0 lead, then put up a pair of four-run innings in the fifth and seventh.
Winning pitcher Talia Ross scattered eight hits. The only EF run came on a home run by losing pitcher Shelby Telegdy.
Belle Vernon had only eight hits but three of those left the park. Mia Zubovic had two singles and drove in a run.
The Leopards will play Montour in the championship game next week at California’s Lilley Field.
In auto racing
Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to racing this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after missing four events with a fractured vertebra.
Bowman was injured April 25 while competing in a sprint car race in Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate Kyle Larson’s new racing series in West Burlington, Iowa. He was NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader at the time of his injury and has dropped to 17th.
In the NHL
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was suspended two games by the NHL after an ugly hit on Vegas captain Mark Stone in a Game 3 loss that left Dallas on the brink of being swept out of the Western Conference Final.
Benn will miss the must-win Game 4 for the Stars on Thursday night, and Game 5 as well if they win. If Dallas is swept, the suspension would extend to the opener next season.
