Boys soccer
Austin Arnold scored four goals, Dominic Hancq had five assists Saturday and Chartiers-Houston rolled to a 9-0 non-section victory over Washington.
Matt Bucha had three goals for the Bucs (9-5-2), who have won three in a row. Chris Labishak and Brayden Oliverio had the other goals.
Washington is 0-13.
Girls soccer
Peters Township made two first-half goals stand up for a 2-0 victory over Mt. Lebanon Section 2-AAAA.
The win moves PT to 9-1-1 in the section and keeps the Indians (12-1-1 overall) on the heels of first-place Moon (10-0-1) in the section. PT plays at Moon on Monday night.
Sarah Heisinger gave the Indians the only goal they would need with 34 minutes remaining in the first half. With 20 minutes left before halftime, freshman Brooke Opferman made it 2-0 on a goal off a free kick by Hannah Stuck.
Mt. Lebanon is 2-9 in the section and 2-12 overall.
- Section 4-AAA leader West Allegheny was a 3-1 winner over South Fayette.
A goal by Anna Hertzler of South Fayette (5-4, 7-5) with 5:12 remaining in the first half tied the score at 1-1, but West Allegheny (9-1, 11-2) won the game by scoring two goals 90 seconds apart in the second half.
Field hockey
A first-quarter goal from Sofiya Bobrovnikova propelled Washington & Jefferson to a 1-0 victory at Empire 8 foe Elmira on Saturday.
The victory is the fourth-straight for the Presidents (2-1, 6-4) and marks the third shutout in the last four contests.
Men’s soccer
Westminster and host Washington & Jefferson played to a 1-1 tie in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match Saturday.
The Titan’s Nick Iregui gave the Titans a 1-0 advantage in the 61st minute.
Just over 10 minutes later, the Presidents’ Gary Olson fired a cross from near the W&J bench along the left sideline that drifted beyond his teammates and into the opposite top corner of the net for his first collegiate goal.
Women’s soccer
In a rematch of last year’s conference tournament semifinal, Washington & Jefferson battled to a 0-0 tie with Westminster in the Presidents’ Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.
In golf
Rachel Rohanna carded five birdies in a bogey-free third round in the Symetra Tour Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The Waynesburg native enters Sunday’s final round tied for seventh place after her second-consecutive 5-under 67. Rohanna has a three-day score of 10-under 206. She is only two strokes behind co-leaders Sierra Sims and Laura Wearn.
Rohanna had a run of birdies on the front nine, starting on No. 5 through the eighth hole. She had her final birdie on No. 11 for five birdies over a span of seven holes.
- Kevin Na matched his career-low with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.
Na was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better.
Na, who lives in Las Vegas and won the 2011 event for his first PGA Tour title, set the tournament’s 54-hole record at 22-under 191.
Cantlay was staying with him until he failed to get up-and-down from a bunker on the reachable par-4 15th and made bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He closed with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 63.
