Fenway Sports Group to buy AT&T SportsNet
Pittsburgh Penguins owner Fenway Sports Group will buy AT&T SportsNet from Warner Bros. Discovery according to a report from Sports Business Journal.
The deal is expected to close in October, but the terms of the deal were not revealed.
The Penguins games are currently televised on AT&T SportsNet, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates. With Fenway Sports Group owning the hockey club, the Pens should remain on the station, but the broadcast rights of the Pirates remain in question.
The Bucs could cut a deal with Fenway to remain on AT&T SportsNet, or the could turn over their television rights to Major League Baseball. The fate of the Pirates’ television rights may not be known until the 2024 approaches.
AP selects Mahomes as top QB
Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC championship game five straight seasons.
Any poll that ranks players has to start with No. 15. Mahomes was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among quarterbacks.
A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.
Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each received second-place votes. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was named on seven ballots. Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson also received votes.
Mets’ Diaz hopes to return
After throwing his first outdoor bullpen following knee surgery, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz remained hopeful he can return to the mound for the New York Mets this season.
The 29-year-old right-hander tore his right patellar tendon on March 15 while celebrating after getting the final out of Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The projected timeline for a return was six-to-eight months.
Díaz said he was clocked in the low-to-mid 90s on Sunday, when he threw from an outdoor bullpen mound to a catcher in the crouching position for the first time since getting hurt.
Díaz had 64 saves and a 4.00 ERA for the Mets from 2019-21. Last season, he had 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA and struck out 118 in 62 innings. He agreed in November to a $102 million, five-year contract, a record deal for a closer.
Ferro returns to tennis court
Shortly after losing in U.S. Open qualifying a year ago, tennis player Fiona Ferro accused her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre, of rape. That case is still pending, and Ferro took a few months off from the tour after going public with her story, but she returned to Flushing Meadows on Monday to play in the Grand Slam tournament’s main draw for the first time since 2021.
Ferro, a wild-card entry from France who lost to two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, said she has not hired a new personal coach. Instead, she is working as part of a collection of about a half-dozen players with a coach from the French tennis federation, Eric Winogradsky.
“I wasn’t feeling really ready to get into a new project with a coach, 1-to-1,” Ferro said Monday. “I think I needed to be in a group with other players, because it was tough for me to be alone with only one coach.”
