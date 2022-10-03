Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston moved into a tie for first place in Class A Section 2 by defeating Waynesburg 3-2 Monday night and snapping the Raiders’ seven-match winning streak.
Both teams are 8-1 in the section and split their two head-to-head matchups, each winning by a goal on their home field.
Chartiers-Houston (11-2 overall) bolted to a 2-0 lead on goals by Mia Reddix and Lexi Durkacs. Waynesburg (10-2) battled back as Ashlyn Basinger tallied her 100th career goal to make it 2-1 and Rylei Restola tied the score with a goal.
The Bucs scored the game-winner when Kayla Brose put in a sliding shot from near the corner with only 11:52 remaining.
C-H goalkeeper Grace McAvoy made five saves.
- Charleroi snapped a two-game skid and moved closer to securing a playoff berth with a 6-0 win at Beth-Center in Class A Section 2.
Bella Carroto and Mckenna DeUnger led the way for the Cougars (5-4, 6-6). Carroto scored three goals in the first half as Charleroi forged a 4-0 lead. DeUnger had one assist in the first half and scored the Cougars’ two goals in the second half.
Taylor Ramsdell scored the other goal for the Cougars and Sophia Iacovino tallied two assist on corner kicks.
- McGuffey gave its WPIAL playoff hopes a boost with a 7-1 victory over Brownsville in Class 2A Section 4.
Lydia henderson powered the Highlanders (2-5, 5-7) by scoring three goals. Haleigh Maxwell, Maddy Supler, Julia Franz and Caelin Thomas each contributed one goal.
The Highlanders are vying for the fourth and final postseason spot from the section and have a key league game next week against West Mifflin.
- Bentworth picked up an important win over visiting South Allegheny, 1-0, in Class A Section 2.
Emily Kisner scored the game-winning goal with less than 10 minutes remaining. Goalkeeper Cassidy Sicchitano made sure the shutout and lead was enough as the Bearcats (4-4-1, 4-5-1) moved ahead of South Allegheny (3-4-1, 4-8-1) and into fourth place in the standings.
A goal by Courtney Lowe in the first half stood up as the lone tally of the match as Trinity blanked Chartiers Valley 1-0 in Class 3A Section 4, giving the Hillers their first win of the season.
