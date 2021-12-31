WVU receiver in transfer portal
West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright is entering the transfer portal.
Wright announced his decision Friday on Twitter.
The junior led the Mountaineers in receiving in each of the past two seasons, including 63 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
In the NBA
Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers will ask him to do much more.
Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine.
The Cavs, who are 20-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week.
- Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 Friday.
Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds and Smart finished with eight assists, helping the Celtics bounce back from a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
- DeMar DeRozan made a 28-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, hitting 8 of 24 shots and 11 of 12 free throws.
In college basketball
Tubby Smith returned to Kentucky, and Kellan Grady stole the show.
Grady spoiled Smith’s trip to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a 92-48 victory over High Point on Friday.
Smith coached Kentucky for 10 years from 1997-2007, winning the NCAA title in 1998. The High Point alum was hired to coach the Panthers in March 2018.
Kentucky raised a jersey in Rupp to honor Smith.
In the NHL
Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.
In the NFL
Baltimore star Lamar Jackson missed practice again Friday because of his injured ankle, and the Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.