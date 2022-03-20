College baseball
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team dropped a 12-2 decision to Wisconsin-La Crosse on Sunday in a non-conference game as part of the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
The loss drops W&J to 6-5 overall while La Crosse improves to 3-3.
On Saturday, W&J split a pair of games with Beloit. The Presidents suffered a 9-7 loss in extra innings in the opener before rebounding for a 5-2 victory in the second contest.
Water polo
The Washington & Jefferson women’s team earned a pair of wins Sunday to complete a 4-0 weekend in CWPA Division III play at W&J.
The 4-0 start is the best for W&J in conference play since 2017.
On Sunday, W&J defeated Utica 13-3 and Grove City 14-12.
W&J gained an early lead and rolled against Utica as Kimber Randolph had three goals and three assists.
Against Grove City, W&J’s Sydney Neumann scored a team-high four goals and added two assists.
In track & field
Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday in Serbia.
The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 ¼).
Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 ¼) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.
Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 ¾).
In the NBA
Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and the Indiana Pacers cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers 129-98 Sunday.
Brissett sank 8 of 10 shots and all six free throws, and he led Indiana with nine rebounds.
- Desmond Bane had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the absence of star Ja Morant with balanced scoring in a 122-98 victory over the NBA-worst Houston Rockets.
Bane was one of six Memphis players to score at least 13 points on a day Morant sat out with a sore knee.
In the NHL
Roope Hintz scored twice on the power play to compensate for Alex Ovechkin’s 40th goal of the season, leading the Dallas Stars to an important 3-2 victory Sunday against the Washington Capitals.
The Stars won for just the second time in six games and moved one point back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They have 21 games left, three more than the closest team they’re chasing: the Vegas Golden Knights.