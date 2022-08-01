Steelers make roster moves
The Steelers signed receive Javon McKinley on Monday.
McKinley was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Lions practice squad but was released in May.
McKinley played at Notre Dame (2016-2020) where he caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, as a fifth-year senior, he had 42 receptions for a team-high 717 yards, a 17.1-yard average, and three touchdowns.
The Steelers also waived defensive end Tyree Johnson.
In golf
The PGA Tour is closing in on $500 million in prize money for next season, with eight tournaments offering $15 million or more and limited spots available for the postseason.
It will be the final time for a wraparound season that has nine tournaments starting on Sept. 15, has a six-week break around the holidays and resumes in Hawaii in January before the season ends in August.
Only the top 70 players – down from 125 – will qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with players whittled down to 50 players for the second postseason event and 30 reaching the Tour Championship and competing for the FedEx Cup.
Starting in the fall of 2023, players outside the top 70 will have six tournaments to try to earn full status for a calendar-year schedule that will start the following January.
The prize money for the 43 tournaments run by the PGA Tour is $428.6 million, which includes four opposite-field events. The four majors had combined prize money of $61.5 million last year. Still to be determined is whether purses will be increased for 2023.
The PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill outside Rochester, New York, in May – it already was scheduled for upstate New York when the PGA moved from August to May in 2019. The U.S. Open goes to Los Angeles Country Club for the first time, while the British Open returns to Royal Liverpool for the first time since 2014.
That includes the BMW Championship, for now the only postseason event that moves to different courses. Next year it will be at Olympia Fields in the south suburbs of Chicago.
The dates are roughly the same as this season, except for an extra week between the U.S. Open and British Open.
- Luke Donald jumped at a second chance to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over just 14 months before the 2023 matches in Italy without knowing whether players who sign up for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf will be available to him.
Donald only knew that unlike Henrik Stenson, stripped of the captaincy for signing up with the LIV Golf rival league, he wouldn’t be going anywhere.
In college basketball
Arkansas will face Louisville in the opening round of a loaded 2022 Maui Invitational bracket.
The eight-team bracket announced Monday for the November event will include six teams that went to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that reached the Sweet 16.
Arizona faces Cincinnati in the opening round after reaching the Sweet 16 in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season. Texas Tech, another Sweet 16 team last season, plays Creighton and San Diego State faces Ohio State in the tournament’s return to the Lahaina Civic Center Nov. 21-23.
The 2020 tournament was held in Asheville, North Carolina, and last year’s was played in Las Vegas.
