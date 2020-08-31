In the NFL
The New York Jets have signed veteran Donte Moncrief to help their banged-up wide receiver corps.
The team also announced it has released Brett Maher, meaning incumbent Sam Ficken won the kicker competition.
The 27-year-old Moncrief should give New York a boost at the receiver position as the team enters its final week of training camp. He has 204 career receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in six NFL seasons. Moncrief played four seasons with the Colts and one with Jacksonville before splitting time last year with Pittsburgh and Carolina.
- The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara and will instead go with unproven players in the secondary.
- The NFL has taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the Washington Football Team, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
The person said commissioner Roger Goodell discussed this step with owner Dan Snyder, who was supportive.
In tennis
Coco Gauff is out of the U.S. Open on Day 1.
Anastasija Sevastova knocked off the 16-year-old Gauff in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
It was Gauff’s earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament in four appearances. A year ago, Gauff made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows before losing to 2018 champion Naomi Osaka in a match that ended in tears for the teen and a hug from the winner.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is sticking around longer at Flushing Meadows than she did a year ago.
Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4 in a nearly empty Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Kerber won the 2016 U.S. Open but lost in the first round a year ago. She used to be ranked No. 1 and is seeded 17th in New York.
Big Ten voted 11-3 to cancel football
A court filing disclosed Monday shows Big Ten Conference presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players.
The vote breakdown was revealed in the Big Ten’s response to the lawsuit.
The court documents did not identify how each school voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning on making the specifics of its vote public.
In college basketball
The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State basketball guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.
Harris averaged 9.9 points per game and made 138 3-pointers in two seasons with the Tigers. Harris has scored 10 or more points 35 times.
In college football
LSU record-setting receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday.
A person familiar with the situation says defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who started 13 games last season, also has told coaches he will opt out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Shelvin’s decision has not been announced.
