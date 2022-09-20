Girls soccer
Hannah Clark found the back of the net for a goal off a corner kick from Brooke Opferman as Peters Township beat Upper St. Clair 1-0 Monday night in a key Class 4A Section 2 match at USC Stadium.
Goalkeeper Molly Kubistek posted the shutout for the Indians (4-1, 5-1-1). PT has won four in a row.
USC is 3-3, both in section and overall.
Little League sued
A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.
Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.
“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road,” Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said.
The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Kevin Fountain, a spokesperson for Little League International, said the league would not comment on the pending suit. Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Easton, a pitcher and outfielder with the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara in southwestern Utah, fell in his sleep, Fulginiti said. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for the boy’s care, along with punitive damages.
ACC moving its headquarters
The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina.
The league announced Tuesday it would move its offices from Greensboro – the city where it was founded in 1953 – to Charlotte in 2023.
The league had also considered remaining in Greensboro while commissioner Jim Phillips said Tuesday in a media call that the league also made multiple visits to Orlando, Florida. But the decision to remain in North Carolina positions the league to obtain $15 million in state funds, which were earmarked in the latest budget for a “collegiate sports employer” for building a new headquarters in the state.
“It really was not Greensboro or not Charlotte,” Phillips said of the state’s proposal. “It was really a commitment to stay in the state of North Carolina.”
The league cited criteria in a review aided by an outside agency such as location within the Eastern time zone, population trends, access to a large hub airport and financial considerations.
