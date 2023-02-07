Trinity 3rd at WPIAL team rifle
Trinity High School placed third Thursday at the WPIAL Team Rifle Championships held at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
Butler won its fourth WPIAL championship (1988, 1993, 2020, 2023) with a score of 799-49x, followed by Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x).
Mt. Lebanon placed fourth (798-49x) with Bethel Park (797-54x) fifth and West Greene sixth (794-46x). McGuffey finished in seventh place (793-42x) and Armstrong was 8th (792-47x) in the eight-team field.
The WPIAL Individual Rifle Championships will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
Wild Things add OF
The Wild Things have signed outfielder Jordan Schulefand for the 2023 Frontier League season. Schulefand, who also was a pitcher in college, played in 22 games between two teams at the independent level in 2022 and is currently playing in the California Winter League.
Schulefand played in 13 games with Boise in the Pioneer League last summer and was 13-for-41. He also played for the Joliet Slammers. In nine games, he was 9-for-29 with five stolen bases.
Schulefand is playing for the British Columbia Bombers in the CWL under Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Schulefand played college baseball at both Richmond and Maine.
In auto racing
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In college football
Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.
Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4.
In college basketball
Tyree Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 23 coming at the free-throw line, and Wake Forest built a big lead early then held on for a 92-85 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Appleby was just two points short of his career high while tying his best of 11 assists and sharing the team lead with seven rebounds. Though only 6 of 20 from the floor, he made a career-best 23 of 28 free throws including 13 straight in the final two minutes when the Tar Heels got as close as seven after trailing by 26 early in the second half.
In the NBA
Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.
Deandre Ayton matched his career high with 35 points, Devin Booker scored 19 in his first game since Christmas and the Phoenix Suns held off Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets, 116-112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.