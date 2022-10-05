West Greene Hall of Fame
West Greene High School will be inducting four new members into the Pioneers Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, prior to the Pioneers’ home football game against Beth-Center. Inductions will begin at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The inductees are Allen Hughes (coach), Shawn Whyte (wrestling), Price Cheek (football and track & field) and Mrs. Jesse Meighen (educator and contributor).
Hughes was a three-year letterman for the Pioneers in wrestling and football before being a coach and educator at West Greene for 37 years.
He entered the coaching profession in 1976 and was part of the Pioneers’ football staff in 1993 when West Greene advanced to the WPIAL championship game. He was a wrestling coach for 33 years and had a 216-94 record as the head coach. He coached 23 WPIAL champions and 41 state qualifiers.
Cheek is a 1959 graduate of West Greene who was a four-year letterman in both football and track & field.
He was part of two undefeated football teams, in 1957 and ‘58, and was selected first team All-WPIAL. He was the Greene County champion in track in the 880-yard and mile runs, and was part of the 1958 Class B championship team at the 1958 Washington-Greene Meet.
Cheek was part of the Pioneers’ team that set the WPIAL record in the mile relay (3:37.21) and he qualified for the PIAA meet in the 880 and mile runs in 1958 and ‘59.
Meighen was hired by the West Greene School District in 1963 and spent 25 years as a teacher and served as head girls basketball coach. She was the initial sponsor of the Girls Athletic Association.
Whyte participated in wrestling and football, and was a four-year starter in both sports. In wrestling, he had 148 career wins. in 1998, he became the 10th wrestler in WPIAL history to win four district championships. He finished in third place in the PIAA Championships in 1997 and ’98.
Girls soccer
Monessen scored two second-half goals to overcome a deficit and defeat Bentworth 2-1 in Class A Section 2.
Tessa Charpentier scored early in the second half to give Bentworth a 1-0 lead. The Bearcats (4-5-1, 4-6-1) still hold the fourth and final playoff spot from the section.
Monessen got a pair of unassisted goals from Sam Saylor in the second half. Goalkeeper Bella Rizzuto made four saves for Monessen (2-7, 5-7).
- Belle Vernon blasted host Albert Gallatin 8-0 to climb to .500 in Class 3A Section 2.
Farrah Reader had a four-goal game and two assists to lead the Leopards (5-5, 6-6-1).
- Waynesburg bounced back from its first Class A Section 2 loss with a 10-1 thumping of Beth-Center.
Ashlyn Basinger led the way for Waynesburg (9-1, 11-2) with five goals and one assist. Rylei Rastoka tallied three goals, Lake Litwinovich had a goal and an assist and Ella Miller had the other goal plus two assists.
Emily Scholtisek scored the goal for Beth-Center (0-9, 0-12).
- Mckenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto each scored four goals and Charleroi routed Uniontown 10-1 in non-section play. Rhainna Grogan and Camryn Musser also scored for Charleroi (7-6).
Women’s soccer
California erased a halftime deficit with a pair of second-half goals to defeat host Indiana 2-1 Wednesday.
Early in the second half, Cal (3-4-2, 3-5-2) tied the score at 1-1 when Kaylee Elwood converted on a penalty kick. Nearly seven minutes later, Lindsie Galbreath scored her third goal of the season and gave the Vulcans a 2-1 lead.
