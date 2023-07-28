In auto racing
The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home.
NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend.
That 2025 season will mark the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional contact will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.
The Xfinity Series features drivers trying to work their way up to the Cup Series.
Six of the last 11 Cup Series champions have been won by former Xfinity Series champions, a list that includes Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. There are 13 former Xfinity Series champions currently active in the Cup Series.
NASCAR says Xfinity Series races draw an average of about 1 million viewers per race each season, typically on a combination of cable and broadcast television.
In swimming
John Mason, the announcer at the swimming world championships, stuck a nickname on Mollie O’Callaghan after the 19-year-old Australian added the 100-meter freestyle title to her gold in the 200 two days earlier.
“The unstoppable Mollie O’Callaghan,” Mason called her.
She’s the first women to win both the 100 and 200 free at a world championships, and she set a world record in the 200 by taking down the oldest women’s mark on the books from the fast-suit era in 2009.
“It’s so weird. I’m not going to lie,” O’Callaghan said. “It’s such a weird feeling. I didn’t even know that no woman had done that – and to be the first is just incredible.”
O’Callaghan won in 52.16 seconds, with silver for Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in 52.49 and bronze to Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands in 52.71.
“Going in to previous meets I was just so nervous all the time and worrying,” O’Callaghan said. “And this is the first time I actually felt quite calm and just enjoying every little bit.”
Through six of eight days, Australia leads with 10 gold medals, followed by China with five and the United States and France with three. The Americans lead the overall medals table with 25, ahead of Australia with 16 and China with 10.
Not be outdone by O’Callaghan, Qin Haiyang of China set a world record in the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:05.48. He also won the 50 – which is not an Olympic event – and the 100.
In golf
Celine Boutier posted a 2-under 69 in the second round of the Evian Championship to move to 7 under overall, giving her a one-shot lead Friday.
But surprise overnight leader Paula Reto dropped down the leaderboard after a 4-over 75.
The 29-year-old Boutier, who was two shots back from Reto overnight, is looking to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.
“It’s really great to feel the support from the fans when you play some good shots and some good putts go in,” Boutier said. “This kind of support used to put me under pressure in the past, and I didn’t cope well with it, but this year I’m trying to stay very relaxed.”
Her solid round kept her narrowly ahead of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who carded 67, and Japan’s Yuka Saso (69), in a tie for second.
They are one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka of Japan (67), Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (68) and American Alison Lee (71).
- Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.
Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl.
Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.
Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.
Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76.
