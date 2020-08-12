In the NBA
Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and Indiana held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner.
In the majors
Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks battered the Colorado Rockies 13-7 Wednesday in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.
Blackmon began the game batting an astonishing .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.
- Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and the Oakland Athletics averted a sweep with an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right rib cage strain and recalled right-hander Ryan Weber from their alternate training site to take his spot on the roster.
Benintendi had started in left field for 12 of Boston’s 17 games. He was 2 for 3 in Tuesday night’s game against Tampa Bay, raising his average from .056 to .103.
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.