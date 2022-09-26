Girls soccer
Waynesburg remained undefeated in Class A Section 2 play with an 8-2 victory over host Monessen Monday afternoon.
Ashlyn Basinger led the way for Waynesburg (7-0, 9-1) by scoring four goals to go with two assists. Lake Litwinovich followed with two goals and one assist. Rylei Rastoka scored one goal and assisted on two others and Kaley Rohanna had the Raiders’ other goal.
n Tessa Charpentier scored two goals in the first half, Brina Orsatti added a pair in the second half and bentworth picked up its best win of the season, 4-1, over visiting Bentworth in Class A Section 2.
The Bearcats (3-3-1, 3-4-1) led 2-1 at halftime. Charleroi slipped to 4-3 in the section and 5-5 overall.
n McGuffey picked up itsw first Class 2A Section 4 win, defeating Brownsville, 4-1.
Lydia Henderson was a force for the Highlanders (1-4, 4-6) with two goals and one assist. Haleigh Maxwell contributed one goal and two assists, and Maddy Supler provided the other McGuffey goal.
The Highlanders’ defense was strong all night as goalkeeper Makenzee King had to make only one save.
Meadows increases purses
The Board of Directors of the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association has announced a 10 percent across-the-board purse increase, effective Saturday for races at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Rich Gillock, MSOA president, noted that this purse increase follows on the heels of a 10 percent purse increase that took effect in August.
Scott Lishia, director of racing for The Meadows, noted that several stables recently have relocated to the track to take advantage of the richer purse structure.
Pitt-VT time set
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Pitt’s Oct. 8 game against Virginia Tech at Acrisure Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by the ACC Network.
In the NFL
Reeling and wounded are two descriptions no team likes to have three weeks into the season. Yet that is the position the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in after their worst loss in Brandon Staley’s two-year tenure.
Jacksonville’s 38-10 rout on Sunday not only was the Chargers’ second straight defeat, but the injury list grew longer as the game wore on.
Not only does quarterback Justin Herbert’s rib injury remain a concern, but offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn left biceps. And linebacker Joey Bosa has what coach Brandon Staley termed a “significant groin injury” that will keep him sidelined a while.
n The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, starting Wednesday.
n Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday.
The team said Garrett was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition.
In boxing
Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua after his self-imposed deadline expired.
Fury set Joshua’s camp an ultimatum Friday night, insisting he would walk away from the long-anticipated fight if a deal could not be done by Monday.
