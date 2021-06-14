In the NHL
Gerard Gallant is set to join one of hockey’s oldest organizations instead of the NHL’s newest franchise after reaching an agreement to coach the New York Rangers.
Gallant and the Rangers have a deal for him to be their next coach, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement, which was first reported by the New York Post.
Gallant was a highly sought-after coaching candidate three years after leading Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season. He is fresh off coaching Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world hockey championship and now he will join one of the league’s Original Six franchises.
In college baseball
Kyle Teel hit a grand slam in the seventh for Virginia’s first lead and the Cavaliers clinched their fifth trip to the College World Series with a 5-2 victory over Dallas Baptist on Monday.
Virginia (35-25) won the Columbia Super Regional to reach the CWS for the first time since winning the national championship in 2015.
Olympic boxing to be probed
The International Boxing Association commissioned an investigation into possible corruption and match-fixing at the 2016 Olympic tournament Monday, with just over a month before the next Olympics in Tokyo.
The AIBA has hired Richard McLaren, who detailed Russian doping and cover-ups before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, to lead the investigation.
“Our team will conduct an independent investigation into the questions surrounding corruption or manipulation of sporting results during the Rio Olympic Games, identify the persons responsible and recommend the appropriate course of action,” McLaren said in a statement.
The 2016 Olympic tournament included several contentious decisions. Irish fighter Michael Conlan was fined after making an obscene gesture to the judges after losing a fight to Russian Vladimir Nikitin.
The IOC has previously barred the AIBA from organizing the Tokyo tournament and has ruled that none of the referees or judges from 2016 will be eligible to have any role.
In tennis
Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said Monday.
The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women’s and men’s singles title matches.