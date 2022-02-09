Trinity places 3rd in WPIAL team rifle
Hempfield and Butler were both on target Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club, but the Spartans were a bit more accurate to win the WPIAL Team Rifle championship.
Hempfield finished with a score of 800-64x, slightly better than Butler’s 800-59x.
The Spartans’ Amanda Hartman shot 100-10x.
Trinity was third with 797-53x, followed by Bethel Park (796-57x), Mt. Lebanon (796-52x), Upper St. Clair (796-48x), Waynesburg (795-46x), Armstrong (793-53x) and McGuffey (793-47x).
In the NHL
The Red Wings kept the Flyers scoreless in the third period – and escaped Philly with a rare win in the building.
Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri scored goals.