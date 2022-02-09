Trinity places 3rd in WPIAL team rifle

Hempfield and Butler were both on target Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club, but the Spartans were a bit more accurate to win the WPIAL Team Rifle championship.

Hempfield finished with a score of 800-64x, slightly better than Butler’s 800-59x.

The Spartans’ Amanda Hartman shot 100-10x.

Trinity was third with 797-53x, followed by Bethel Park (796-57x), Mt. Lebanon (796-52x), Upper St. Clair (796-48x), Waynesburg (795-46x), Armstrong (793-53x) and McGuffey (793-47x).

In the NHL

The Red Wings kept the Flyers scoreless in the third period – and escaped Philly with a rare win in the building.

Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri scored goals.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In