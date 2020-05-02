Hill staying at UCLA
Jalen Hill is staying at UCLA for his redshirt junior season.
A team spokesman says Hill has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft.
Hill started 25 of 30 games for the Bruins under first-year coach Mick Cronin last season, averaging 9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds.
Junior guard Chris Hill has declared for the draft, although he could still return.
Kansas, Missouri to renew Border War
Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War in football after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025.
The fourth-longest rivalry in college football dates to 1891, but it has been on hiatus since Missouri departed for the Southeastern Conference. The schools recently announced a six-game series in men’s basketball beginning with the upcoming season that includes two games on each campus and two in Kansas City, Missouri.
The second football game between the Jayhawks and Tigers will take place in 2026 in Lawrence. The third will happen in Columbia in 2031 before the series concludes the following season in Lawrence.
Missouri leads the series 56-55-9 after winning the most recent matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 25, 2011.
In the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
The 25-year-old Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before sustaining a shoulder injury, and he was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season.
The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday.
- The Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year. The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.
Formula One to start with doubleheader
Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a doubleheader in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Despite the first 10 races having been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still envisages holding 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled Grands Prix.
One way to make up for lost time is having consecutive weekends on one circuit, like the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. F1 manager director of motorsports Ross Brawn says this is a “real consideration” so long as iron-tight safety regulations are met.
