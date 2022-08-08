In the NFL
Justin Tucker made his new contract sound about as routine as one of his clutch kicks.
“I joked to (head coach John Harbaugh) one day out at practice,” Tucker said. “We were just kind of just generally talking about the idea. I said, ‘I think something could get done in like five minutes.’ And sure enough, it took about five minutes.”
Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year extension worth $24 million. The agreement includes $17.5 million guaranteed for the star kicker, whose previous deal was through 2023.
The contract was part of a feel-good Monday for the Ravens, who also welcomed running back J.K. Dobbins back from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game-changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the team. He’s made a record 91.1% of his field goal attempts.
In college football
A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week.
Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.
“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period.”
In the NHL
The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci – both members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team – to one-year deals Monday.
The Bruins also announced a one-year deal for forward Pavel Zacha, who scored 15 goals with 21 assists for New Jersey last season.
