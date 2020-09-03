Doege to start at QB for WVU
Jarret Doege will get the start at quarterback when West Virginia opens the season next week, coach Neal Brown said Thursday night.
Doege, a junior, beat out senior Austin Kendall in preseason camp, Brown said on his statewide radio show.
“We had a long quarterback battle and we really feel like we have two quarterbacks on our roster that can win Big 12 games right now, which I think is a huge positive,” Brown said. “
Doege, a former Bowling Green transfer, started the final three games last season, including road wins at Kansas State and TCU. Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer, started the first nine games. West Virginia finished 5-7.
The Mountaineers open the season Sept. 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky.
In the NFL
The San Francisco 49ers got one receiver back healthy and lost another for the long term.
The 49ers placed Tavon Austin on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury. Austin was signed during training camp and was in competition to make the team’s injury depleted receiver group when the roster is cut to 53 on Saturday.
n The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement by the NFL after his latest suspension.
In tennis
Tsvetana Pironkova smacked an ace on match point, part of the balancing act she made look easy from start to finish Thursday.
The shot punctuated a 7-5, 6-3 upset win over No. 10-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round of the U.S. Open, Pironkova’s first tournament after a three-year break to give birth to her son, Alexander.
Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.
