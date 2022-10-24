Pitt game time set
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Pitt’s football game Nov. 5 against No. 16 Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by the ACC Network.
In the NFL
The Indianapolis Colts thought Matt Ryan would help them make a playoff run, maybe even win a championship.
Instead, the 15-year veteran is getting benched.
Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his starting debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
“The move is for Sam to be the starter the rest of the season,” Reich said. “It’s a big step, but we think he’s ready. This guy’s special. You all know it, everybody knows it. Just talk to anybody in that locker room.”
• The New York Jets moved quickly to replace rookie running back Breece Hall.
The Jets traded a conditional late-round draft pick to Jacksonville on Monday for James Robinson, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally finalized.
In the NHL
When it comes to playing again, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a long way to go.
There are some important steps along the way, too.
Sidelined by a lingering knee injury, the 35-year-old Price is on long-term injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return. Price said Monday that his focus has gravitated toward his daily life and not ending his 15-year run in the NHL.
“We’ll have to take it step by step. I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment,” he said. “Right now, my goal is to just be pain-free from day to day. I’m still having some issues getting up and down stairs and carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult.”
