In golf
Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship. The TPC Sawgrass, as usual, had the final say.
Ramey put two tee shots in the water on the island-green 17th hole Friday for a quintuple-bogey that cost him a three-shot lead on a day of wild swings and wild weather.
The second round was suspended with half the field unable to finish the round because of a storm system expected to dump a half-inch of rain on the Players Stadium Course.
Christiaan Bezuidenhoutand Adam Svensson shared the lead at 8-under par, both doing what it takes to stay in front on this course. They didn’t make a bogey Friday.
Pastner out at GT
Josh Pastner was fired Friday as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising ACC Tournament title.
Pastner was dumped after seven seasons at the school in midtown Atlanta, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse.
Penn State in semifinals
Seth Lundy scored 16 points, Jalen Pickett had 15 points and nine rebounds and No. 10 seed Penn State beat second-seeded Northwestern, 67-65, in overtime on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Penn State became the second double-digit seed to make the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament this season – joining No. 13 Ohio State – after just two had done it in the preview 25 tournaments.
The Nittany Lions advanced to their first semifinals since 2018.
Lundy was trapped in the corner and appeared to be tied up, but Penn State was able to call a timeout with 13.7 left in overtime. The Nittany Lions successfully inbounded it and Lundy worked off some time before getting fouled. Lundy made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead and Penn State elected to foul before Northwestern could get a shot off.
