McGuffey wins duals
The McGuffey High School wrestling team got the season off to an impressive start Saturday by posting a 5-0 record and winning the John Marshall Duals in West Virginia.
The Highlanders rolled to wins over Brooke (W.Va.) 48-30, East Fairmont (W.Va.), 53-22, Crestview (Ohio), 53-24 and Preston (W.Va.), 42-36. That set up a showdown with John Marshall and the Highlanders won, 46-36.
Four McGuffey wrestlers posted 5-0 records on the day: Nate Yagle at 138 pounds, Rocco Ferraro (152), Ethan Barr (160) and Garrett Boone (220).
Contract extension for PS’s Franklin
Penn State football coach James Franklin has agreed to a new six-year contract with the school that runs through 2025, adding three years on to his previous deal.
Penn State’s Board of Trustees approve the contract Friday. Financial terms were not immediately released. According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Franklin’s salary was $5.65 million in 2019.
Since taking over in 2014, Franklin is 55-23, including 40-11 and three double-digit victory seasons in the last four years. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season and in position to go to a major bowl.
Heinl wins 100th
Washington & Jefferson wrestler Michael Heinl earned his 100th career win and reached the finals at the Messiah Petrofes Invitational.
Heinl became the fifth wrestler in program history to amass 100 career victories with three Friday victories at 149 pounds. He earned a fall in 23 seconds over Bridgewater State’s Christian LaChance and a 14-1 major decision against Jacob Harry of Springfield.
Heinl won a 12-4 major decision over Raymond Kable of McDaniel in the quarterfinals and a 6-1 decision over Colin Devlin of Gettysburg in the semifinals. He lost to fourth-ranked Luke Hernandez of Mount Union in the title bout, 9-7.
Ole Miss hires Kiffin
Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC, taking over at Ole Miss.
Kiffin and the Rebels made the announcement Saturday after Florida Atlantic defeated UAB in the Conference USA championship game, the Owls’ second league title in his three seasons. It had been college football’s worst-kept secret since Friday, and the schools ended all doubt Saturday afternoon by conceding that the deal has been made.
“I am truly honored and humbled to join the Ole Miss family, and recognize this as a special opportunity to lead Rebel Football into the future,” said Kiffin.
If there was any doubt when Saturday began, it went away once a short video clip of his son’s reaction to the news went public. ESPN’s SEC Network tweeted out a clip of Kiffin’s son Knox being told that he was getting on a jet Monday – because his father has a new job.
