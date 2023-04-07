BV’s Martin commits to Penn State
Happy Valley is definitely happier after learning Friday night that Belle Vernon football standout Quinton Martin has committed to Penn State.
Martin, a junior, posted on his Twitter account, “100% COMMITED!” with a lion and blue emoji.
Martin helped lead the Leopards to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships in the fall. He rushed for 1,274 yards, caught 29 passes and scored 30 touchdowns. he also intercepted four passes.
Martin was named the Interstate Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and the 2022 Observer-Reporter Football Player of the Year.
Big 10 powers Michigan and Ohio State courted Martin, but he has decided to stay close to home.
High school baseball
Mason Suss had an RBI doubled and Ringgold outhit South Allegheny, but the Gladiators came away with a 4-1 non-section victory Friday.
With the Rams (2-4) tailing 1-0 after the first inning, Suss’ double to left field scored Alex Kolano, who walked with one out. Kolano advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on Ashton Ray’s single.
Ringgold’s Eddie Frizzel had two hits, including a double. Kolano and Hunter Mamie doubled.
South Allegheny (1-3) scored three runs in the sixth and Adam Jackowski pitched three scoreless innings and struck out four for the win.
- Mapletown’s rally fell short in a 10-8 setback to visiting Frazier on Thursday in non-section play.
The Maples (1-4) trailed 10-2 after three innings, but scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Mapletown’s A.J. Vanata had a solo home run and a run-scoring double. He scored three runs.
The Commodores’ Aidan Hardy was the winning pitcher and doubled twice. Teammates Noah Bachinski and Chris Fulmer also doubled.
In the NFL
Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year.
City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.”
A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. A police officer’s accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”
It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals’ stadium on Jan. 21.
The warrant was dismissed in Hamilton County Municipal Court the day after it was issued. That order said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.”
A statement issued Friday by the Bengals said they were aware of the charge and were “monitoring the situation.” The team said it would have no further comment.
In the NBA
Jaden Ivey had 29 points and nine assists, Killian Hayes scored a career-high 28 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 Friday night.
Detroit won for the second time since the All-Star Break – beating the Pacers both times to end 11-game losing streaks.
- Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green each had 26 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets, 112-109.
Kenyon Martin Jr. added 14 points, Alperen Sengun had 14 points and 21 rebounds and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 13 points. The Rockets won consecutive games for the fifth time this season, improving to 21-50.
