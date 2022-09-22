Girls soccer
Ashlyn Basinger scored three more goals and Waynesburg defeated Serra Catholic 4-1 in a non-section match Thursday.
Basinger also assisted on a goal by Rylei Rastoka. Emily Mahle and Jaden Tretinik also had assists, helping the Raiders improve their record to 8-1. They have won five straight.
Goalkeeper Peyton Cowell made six saves.
- Bella Carroto’s third goal of the match was scored in overtime and gave Charleroi a wild 6-5 win over Monessen Wednesday night in Class A Section 2.
Carroto scored early in the game to give Charleroi a 2-0 lead, and her second goal had the Cougars in front 4-3 early in the second half.
Monessen (1-5, 3-5) forced overtime on a goal by Ava Petruska in the 79th minute.
McKenna DeUnger scored three goals for Charleroi (4-2, 5-3), including one in the 76th minute that gave the Cougars a 5-4 lead. Charleroi has won three in a row.
Aaliyah Rice scored a pair of goals in the first for Monessen.
- Two goals each by Nadia McGee and Lilly Bane powered Canon-McMillan to a 5-1 win over Baldwin in Class 4A Section 2.
The win has C-M above .500 in the section at 4-3. The Big Macs are 4-4-1 overall.
Maddy Orr added a goal and two assists for the Big Macs.
Two assists from Maddy Orr and one from Layla Widenhofer.
- South Park slipped past Belle Vernon 2-1 on Thursday.
Farrah Reader scored the lone goal for the Leopards off an assist by Kataira Rhodes.
In the NBA
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future.
The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.
One of the people who spoke with The AP said Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over on an interim basis.
- Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
The person confirmed the trade Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details – such as physicals and league approval – had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team.
Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah.
In college basketball
Greg Lee, who helped UCLA to consecutive national championships in 1972 and ’73 as a starting guard under coach John Wooden, has died. He was 70.
Lee died at a San Diego hospital on Wednesday from an infection related to an immune disorder, the university said Thursday after being informed by his wife, Lisa.
Lee became a starting guard on the varsity team as a sophomore in 1971-72, alongside Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes. The Bruins had a 30-0 record while winning games by an average margin of over 30 points. They beat Florida State 81-76 in the national title game.
The following season, the Bruins again went 30-0 and won the national championship, 87-66 over Memphis State.
During Lee’s senior year in 1973-74, UCLA’s 88-game winning streak was snapped in a 71-70 loss to Notre Dame. The Bruins’ run of national titles also ended at seven when they were beaten by North Carolina State 80-77 in double overtime in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.
