WVU promotes Scott to coordinator
Chad Scott has been named offensive coordinator at West Virginia.
Coach Neal Brown announced Scott’s promotion Monday. Scott was West Virginia’s run game coordinator last season. He replaces Graham Harrell, who was hired for the same position at Purdue.
Scott enters his fifth season on Brown’s staff.
Scott will continue to coach the running backs. West Virginia’s running game averaged 171.5 yards per contest last season.
Huggins hires assistant coach
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach.
Huggins announced Johnson’s hiring Monday. It comes after associate coach Larry Harrison was fired last week. Johnson most recently was director of player development at Cincinnati.
Johnson played under Huggins at Cincinnati in the 1999-2000 season and spent seven seasons playing in the NBA. He played professionally overseas until 2016 before returning to Cincinnati to complete his undergraduate degree.
In college basketball
Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State for a 64-63 win Monday.
Tyson Walker put the Spartans ahead with 11 seconds remaining with a mid-range jumper, giving him a season-high 30 points, but they could not stop the 7-foot-4 Edey on the ensuing possession or make a shot with tenths of a second left on the clock.
In the NHL
Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 Monday.
Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point.
- David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha scored two goals apiece, Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season and David Krejci had three assists in his 1,000th NHL game to help the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-0.
- Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 for their third win in four games.
In the NBA
Steph Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.
- Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118, for their seventh straight victory.
- Darius Garland scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen added 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter with star Donovan Mitchell injured to beat the road-weary New Orleans Pelicans, 113-103.
- Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett’s tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks, 123-121.
- Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami’s comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 for their third straight win.
- Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
